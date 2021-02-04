Leslie Odom Jr. Talks ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Famous HAMILTON Guests at Mr Porter

In an interview with Mr Porter, "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. spoke to journalist Martha Hayes about the relevancy of his film "One Night in Miami," being typecast in the theatre and film industry, and some of the most incredible guests who came to see "Hamilton" during his run as Aaron Burr.

"I have been a fan of Busta [Rhymes] for over half my life. Mandy Patinkin was in the fourth row that night and Salman Rushdie was also there. That's how crazy it was," Odom said of one particularly star-studded night at Hamilton.

"I thought to myself, 'Busta Rhymes has entertained me for countless hours of my life and now I have one night to give him something back. One night to say thank you for all the inspiration and entertainment he has given me," he said.

Odom also spoke about finding the best version of himself in Aaron Burr and in "'Hamilton."

"'Hamilton' was the first time people had context of what I do specifically. It was the first time I felt really allowed to be the best version of myself, and not in comparison to anyone else," Odom said. "For the first time, people weren't calling me and asking me to be someone else."

The actor referred to Burr as his dream role - whenever people ask him about his dream role, he replies that he just played it.

On moving forward into a career onscreen, Odom says his theatre training and success in "Hamilton" make him feel very prepared.

"It took me 15 years to find my way onto Hamilton and I'm so grateful the show didn't find me a moment too soon because I would not have been ready," he said.

"So, I'm going to give myself at least 15 years of pursuing film before I start expecting anything of myself. One Night In Miami feels like, 'OK, let's get started.'"

Read the full feature at Mr Porter.