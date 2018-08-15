Lesli Margherita, Jenna Leigh Green, and More Join 54 Sings P!nk

Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"), Kristy Cates (Wicked, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Carly Ozard ("Midler on the Roof"), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide...), and Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) have joined the cast of 54 SINGS P!NK at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, August 19th, 2018, at 7:00PM & 9:30PM.

Margherita, Green, Cates, Gooding, Ozard, Pfeifer, Roseberry, and Sta. Ana will be joined by previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones (Hamilton - Grammy Award), Sawyer Garrity (Co-writer of "Shine"), Kerri George (Heathers), Annie Golden ("Orange Is The New Black"), Marcy Harriell (In The Heights, Moana), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home), Morgan Reilly (Singer-Songwriter), and Erica Swindell (Once, The Eagles).

The band will include Meghan Rose on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, Kristine Kruta on cello, Melissa Tong on violin, and Luke Williams on piano. Arrangements are by Eli Zoller and Luke Williams. The concert will also feature Joseph Allen, Samantha Littleford, Simon Longnight, and Sarah Lynn Marion on back-up vocals.

The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, and musical directed by Luke Williams. Lauren Echausse is assistant director, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider. The evening will be hosted by Lauren Patten and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.

54 SINGS P!NK will be presented on August 19th, 2018 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit 54below.com/events/54-sings-pnk.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You