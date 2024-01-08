Leg Up On Life Hosts KICKOFF This Week

Leg Up On Life's first annual KICKOFF is only days away! On Thursday, January 11th, Leg Up On Life will be presenting an evening of electrifying performances at Red Eye NY (355 W 41st St.) Doors open at 7P and the show including artists representing the many areas of Leg Up On Life’s diverse community begins at 8P.

THE KICKOFF acts as a fundraiser for the upcoming Leg Up On Life year. The show will be filled with Vocalists, Drag Artists, Choreographers, and Dancers coming together to give previews of the shows coming up in Leg Up On Life’s year. This will include preview performances of ROYALTY: ROYALS OF ROCK, QUEENS CALL TO ACTION and the bi annual award nominated NIGHT OF LIFE. The audience will even get a chance to help pick out what is to come with Leg Up On Life’s year by picking the next theme of the new Leg Up hit ROYALTY after Royals of Rock.

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

The headlining artists for THE KICKOFF include Bianca Star, Bo Belza (Founder of BOLD Dance Company, BTS, Jonas Brothers), Boxa Crayonz, Brie Bordeaux, Courtney Sauls (Hypnotique, FX’s POSE), Emily Zicchi, Hibiscus, Kelly MacMillan, Kiernan (Queerchella), Miss. Bambi, and Sydney Jaye

Dancers featured in THE KICKOFF are Alec Vereen, Anjali Kanter, Anna Aliau Guerra, Arlys Alcantara, Bella Savastano, Brianna Londeree, Cait Sheppard (Sesame Street LIVE! National Tour), Carlie Wenzel, Chanel Jack, Colby Marie (Anastasia National Tour), Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast National Tours), Denishah Desroches, Emma Driver, Emma Stricker (Escape to Margaritaville National Tour), Hanna Eidson, Ian Viciedo, India Stokes, Jade Sessions, Joanna Pfeiffer, Josh Medina, Kathleen Belarde, Kayleigh Hegarty (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour), Kelsey Austin, Kennedy Kandi, Kristin Greve, Maria Noriko Cabral, Maddie Parrish, Mia Kathryn Wenger, Sarah Nelson, Topher J. Babb, Yurika Ono and more.

To learn more about upcoming events follow @leguponlife