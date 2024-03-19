Lea Salonga & More to Join CTG: THE GALA 2024 at the Mark Taper Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been named the philanthropic honoree for CTG: The Gala 2024 taking place on Sunday, April 28 at the Mark Taper Forum, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center.

“We are delighted to name JPMorgan Chase & Co. as our philanthropic honoree at this year’s gala,” said Sarah Sullivan, CTG’s Director of Institutional Advancement. “JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to and generous support of the performing arts and access programs has been instrumental in advancing our mission and core values since 2008. We look forward to acknowledging JPMorgan Chase’s impact at CTG and more widely within the community at CTG: The Gala 2024.”

Noah Francis, Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank added, “Los Angeles has a rich cultural and creative history across all of the arts. We are honored to be recognized by Center Theatre Group. But truly the spotlight must shine on their work for making the arts accessible across all of our communities. It’s vital to support community institutions that tell the stories and educate us all on the human experience.”

In addition to announcing JPMorgan Chase & Co. as philanthropic honoree, Center Theatre Group also announced this year’s Honorary Host Committee, which is comprised of actor, producer, and former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha; Emmy Award-winning actress Kerry Washington; the Emmy Award-winning, and Oscar and Tony-nominated actor Colman Domingo; “Fake It Until You Make It” playwright and 2020 MacArthur Fellow Larissa FastHorse; Pulitzer Prize Finalist David Henry Hwang; the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and composer behind “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson; Tony Award-winning producer Justin Mikita; Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; and the Tony Award-nominated director of “Slave Play” Robert O’Hara.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the gala’s Honorary Host committee join the previously announced director and choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne as CTG’s inaugural artistic honoree, as well as Lea Salonga, who recently performed on the West End in “Old Friends” directed by Bourne, as the evening’s headlining performer. Performances will also include an excerpt from Bourne’s groundbreaking “Swan Lake” by New Adventures stars Jackson Fisch and Rory McLeod.

Snehal Desai, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, said, “We are overjoyed to honor the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne, who has been sharing his memorable dance theatre productions with the CTG community and L.A. audiences for over twenty-five years. Matthew is not only a singular artist but someone who has been dedicated to making sure the next generation of artists and audiences have access to the arts. We could not think of a better or more deserving person to honor at this year’s gala.”

Desai continued, “We are also honored and delighted that Lea Salonga will be returning to the Mark Taper Forum for the first time since her unforgettable performance in ‘Flower Drum Song’ back in 2001. Lea is one of the greatest musical theatre stars of all time, and it will be a very special night to welcome her back to CTG and the Taper. We are thrilled that both Matthew and Lea have agreed to join us for what will be an unforgettable evening.”

As Center Theatre Group’s largest annual fundraiser, proceeds from the event will help the theatre company further its mission to serve the diverse audiences of Los Angeles by producing and presenting theatre of the highest caliber, by nurturing new artists, by attracting new audiences, and by developing youth outreach and arts education programs.

“CTG’s annual gala is one of my personal favorite nights of the year,” said Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman. “Nothing makes me prouder than to see our community of arts lovers gather on the plaza to both celebrate and support the best live theatre in Los Angeles. We have a lot to celebrate this year, but we also have a lot of work to do in order to help close the financial gap, and raise necessary funds needed to return to season programming at the Mark Taper Forum, while continuing to also program the Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas Theatre. CTG: The Gala 2024 is going to be an incredible one-night only event, and we hope it goes a long way towards accomplishing these goals. We can’t wait to see you there.”

The evening will begin with cocktails and dinner in Eva & Marc Stern Grand Hall in the historic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, followed by a special intimate production featuring musical performances from Lea Salonga and tributes to Matthew Bourne at the Mark Taper Forum. The night will conclude with food, drinks, and dancing on the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Center Theatre Group board member Jana Bezdek returns as this year’s Gala Chair. Additional performers and honorary co-chairs are to be announced at a later date.

Gala packages begin at $3,000, while tickets for the one-night-only benefit performance begin at $250. All gala tickets and packages are on sale now. Find more information on tickets and packages for CTG: The Gala 2024 at CenterTheatreGroup.org.