Lea Salonga Extends HERE LIES LOVE Special Guest Engagement By One Week

Salonga will remain with the cast through August 19th.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Lea Salonga will continue her special guest engagement in Here Lies Love for one more week! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was originally set to play the role of Aurora Aquino through August 13th, will now remain with the cast through August 19th. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salonga, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement from July 11 through August 13th, began her run early on July 5th. 

Salonga, also on the producing team of Here Lies Love, performs "Just Ask The Flowers," sung by the character of Aurora Aquino - mother of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, whose assassination ignited the People Power Revolution that ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power. After her five-week run, guest stars from the Philippines will take over the role, showcasing the abundance of talent from her native country. This production marks the first time Salonga will serve as a producer on a Broadway show; Here Lies Love also marks the first time Salonga will play a Filipino role on the Broadway stage.

Salonga returns to the Broadway Theatre with Here Lies Love after making her Broadway debut there in 1991, winning the Tony Award for her portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon at age 20.

Here Lies Love, which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, will begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

The cast of Here Lies Love also includes Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations). An international casting search is underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.




