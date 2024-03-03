Lawrence Woodmere Academy Will Welcome Back Alumni Andrew Barth Feldman in 13 THE CONCERT

Andrew Barth Feldman, actor and singer who is best known for his part in films such as No Hard Feelings (2023), Foul Play (2023) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019) and playing the title character in "Dear Evan Hanson" on Broadway will host and perform a benefit concert of songs from "13 the musical" on Sunday March 3, 2024 @ 7pm.

Joining Feldman in the cast will be Broadway stars such as Kuhoo Verma as Patrice, Ryan J. Haddad as Archie, Antonio Cipriano as Brett, Krysta Rodriguez as Lucy, Gracie Lawrence as Charlotte, Alyssa Wray as Cassie, Sophia James as Molly, Gian Perez as Eddie, Sam Primack as Malcolm, Joe Serafini as Simon, and Frankie Rodriguez as Richie.

The concert will be held at Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at Hessel Hall; (named for Feldman's mother) at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 336 Woodmere Blvd, Woodmere, NY 11598.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas