Joe Iconis, Paige Turner, JAWS Parody & More Set for Laurie Beechman Theatre Halloween Lineup

The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present a spooktacular line-up of wickedly fun Halloween shows from Tony-nominated Broadway stars, boo-tiful drag queens, and some of musical theatre's most monstrous misfits! This is the Halloween line-up everyone in NYC will be dying to see.

The Beechman's Broadway Bloodbath (7 shows - Thurs, Oct 22-Thurs, Oct 29)

The sketch comedy musical that has Broadway afraid…deadly afraid! Join us for the Beechman's roast of theatrical terrors, devilish divas, stunt casting from hell, and all things Broadway! Featuring original sketches and songs, insane parodies, and a night of laughs from some of musical theater's most twisted minds. Stay tuned for the full list of writers and cast!

The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special (Fri, Oct 30 + Sat, Oct 31)

The tradition continues - This devilish celebration of rock and roll fun will feature songs from spooky musicals, cuts from obscure horror flicks, Halloween-themed Iconis originals, and a body bag full of holiday classics. Join Joe Iconis and Family for the rowdiest Halloween show in musical theatre!

Paige Turner's Halloween Spooktacular Drag Brunch (2 shows - Sat, Oct 31)

Three drag witches of Hell('s Kitchen), Paige Turner, Nomi Sas & Shnappshanna Von Carlsberg, come together for a wickedly hilarious Halloween brunch! Expect tricks, treats, live singing, lip-syncing and plenty of BOO-ze, with numbers inspired by Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, Disney, Divas and more!

An Evening of Hocus Pocus (2 shows - Sat, Oct 24)

After last year's sold-out shows, The Sanderson Sisters return to take over NYC! Featuring live singing, all your favorite songs from both films, interactive comedy, and Summer Orlando, the #1 Winifred Sanderson impersonator, as seen in Hocus Pocus 2.

Forever Non: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody (Thurs, Oct 22 + Tues, Oct 27)

Whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob, join us for a darkly funny reimagining of the Twilight franchise with original songs and a twist you won't soon forget from writers Fernanda Douglas, Lisa Mongillo, and Danielle Smith and director Joy Donze.

What You Missed on Glee: Gleepers Creepers (Tues, Oct 20)

The latest episode in our popular series that catches you up-to-speed on the happenings at McKinley High…and this Halloween, your favorite students have been turned into Little Monsters. Told through the music of Lady Gaga, this Halloween spoof is an evening Gleeks do not want to miss!

JAWS: The Very Unauthorized Musical Parody (Sun, Oct 18)

After a sold-out hit run at the NY Fringe Festival, JAWS: The (Very Unauthorized) Musical!, resurfaces with additional songs featuring a campy over-the-top love story where a shark falls in love with a woman, people get eaten, and marine biologists break into song. Perfect for both the film's fin-attics and newcomers of all ages.

Corma Kelley is The Crucible (Tues, Oct 27)

What's more terrifying than a mentally ill drag queen? An hour long cabaret starring a mentally ill drag queen! There may be glitter. There could be glamour. There might be a witch on trial....who knows? But there will definitely be questionable comedy, music, and horrors from one of NYC's most fabulously daffy queens!

Jordan Wolfe and Michelle Dowdy: Tricks and Treats (Wed, Oct 28)

Newlyweds and cabaret favorites, Michelle Dowdy (Broadway Hairspray, MAC Award Winner) and Jordan Wolfe (Off-B'way Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!), take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things macabre with jazzy arrangements and insane vocals.

Maggie Wirth and Adam Tilford: Dance With The Devil (Fri, Oct 23)

Piano Bar favorites, Maggie Wirth and Adam Tilford, present a concert of their ORIGINAL tunes, inviting you to take a spin on the dance floor…with the devil!

Spooked: Witches Cabaret by Alissa Finn (Wed, Oct 21)

Cabaret artist Alissa Finn invites all Witches and Warlocks to descend into The Beechman for a night of incantations by the likes of Kate Bush, Stephen Sondheim and Björk while uncovering the stories of witches past and present.

Sun, Oct 18 - JAWS: The Very Unauthorized Musical Parody

Tues, Oct 20 - What You Missed on Glee: Gleepers Creepers

Wed, Oct 21 - Spooked: Witches Cabaret by Alissa Finn

Thurs, Oct 22 - The Beechman's Broadway Bloodbath

Thurs, Oct 22 - Forever Non: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody

Fri, Oct 23 - Maggie Wirth and Adam Tilford: Dance With The Devil

Sat, Oct 24 - An Evening of Hocus Pocus (2 shows)

Tues, Oct 27 - Forever Non: A Twilight Saga Musical Parody

Tues, Oct 27 - Corma Kelley is The Crucible

Wed, Oct 28 - Jordan Wolfe and Michelle Dowdy: Tricks and Treats

Thurs, Oct 29 - The Beechman's Broadway Bloodbath

Fri, Oct 30 - The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special

Sat, Oct 31 - The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special

Sat, Oct 31 - Paige Turner's Halloween Spooktacular Drag Brunch (2 shows)

Tucked beneath the legendary West Bank Café since 1978, the Laurie Beechman Theatre has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the 'Downstairs Theatre Bar' with Lewis Black as Playwright-in-Residence, it produced over 1,500 one-acts, showcasing early work by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances by Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Nathan Lane, and more. It was the birthplace of Side Man and even where Stephen Sondheim debuted 'Finishing the Hat' during Sunday in the Park with George rehearsals. Renamed for beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the venue became a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance, hosting legends from Joan Rivers (who performed 200+ sets there) to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, and The Who. Now, under Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the theatre has been reimagined with a bold all-blue disco-inspired design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell—blending late '70s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

All ages are welcomed - and COSTUMES ENCOURAGED. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.

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