Lauren Zakrin, Anthony Lee Medina, Brian Michael Smith & More to Take Part in Wingspan Arts' Panel

The panel will be streamed live on Wingspan Arts' website and Facebook pages on Thursday, May 20th at 7pm ET.

May. 12, 2021  

Lauren Zakrin, Anthony Lee Medina, Brian Michael Smith & More to Take Part in Wingspan Arts' Panel

Wingspan Arts is set to host a panel discussion on the impact of arts education with rising talent from the stage and screen on Thursday, May 20th at 7pm ET Live. INDUSTRY INSIGHTS will be moderated by Emmy-Award winning host, Frank DiLella, of NY1's On Stage. This panel will include voices of Broadway veterans, television series regulars, and rising stars.

Panelists include Lauren Zakrin (Great Comet, Rock of Ages), Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star, The L Word: Generation Q), Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Annelise Cepero (Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story).

Access to this panel is free with online registration, but donations are encouraged to raise money for Wingspan Arts' education programs. Registrants can also submit questions for the panel upon securing their tickets. The panel will be streamed live on Wingspan Arts' website and facebook pages on Thursday, May 20th at 7pm ET.

More information & registration: www.wingspanarts.org/20-years

 


