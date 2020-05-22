Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana & More Join Broadway Fantasy Camp's BROADWAY BANTER: SAFE-AT-HOME SERIES

A star-studded lineup of Broadway performers will "Zoom" straight into the living rooms of fans across the world as part of Broadway Fantasy Camp's new "Broadway Banter: Safe-At-Home" series, producer Lauren Class Schneider announced today.



"After eight years of hosting Broadway Banter in a private room at Sardi's, we're glad to be hosting in our private Zoom Room!" Schneider said. "Broadway Banter is one of Broadway Fantasy Camp's most popular experiences. Audience members are treated to an interview with the featured performer, followed by a Q&A session where fans get to engage directly with their favorite Broadway star."



Tickets will be limited, and for every 25 tickets sold, Broadway Fantasy Camp will donate a ticket to a hospital worker.



"The Broadway community leads the way in being generous and sensitive to the human condition," Schneider said. "Broadway Fantasy Camp is humbled to include hospital workers in our audience as they continue to serve on the frontlines across the country and around the world."



The current lineup includes Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) on Saturday, May 30; Telly Leung (Alladin, Allegiance) on Tuesday, June 2; Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, CBS's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) on Wednesday, June 3; Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch") on Wednesday, June 3; Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If / Then) on Thursday, June 4; Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants) on Friday, June 5; Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the Band's Visit) on Saturday, June 6; Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical, Zorro the Musical) on Saturday, June 6; Karla Garcia (Hamilton, NBC's SMASH) on Saturday, June 13; Corey Cott (Newsies, Bandstand) on Wednesday, July 1; and more to be announced.



"I'm looking forward to creating a community through Broadway Banter," Tony® nominee Jenn Colella shared. "It's not just a Q&A session... I want to hear my fans express in their own voices how they are feeling during this time and what they are doing to stay creative. I want us to create a dialogue together to lift one another up in this very strange time. The opportunity to 'hang out' with my fans and for them to get to know one another makes my heart soar."



"Broadway performers are among the most resilient and inspiring group of people to lead the conversation. During these unsettling times, they're natural motivators," Schneider said. "Different than an in-person Broadway Banter, this series will provide an intimate getting-to-know-you experience for Broadway fans and stars alike - literally inviting each other into their homes. It's also a wonderful for Broadway performers to have a safe and authentic way to connect with their own fans. Experiences like this are also great for birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, and especially for 2020 graduation parties."



To see the full line-up of stars and to purchase tickets, visit: BroadwayFanCamp.com/tickets.

