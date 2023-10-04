Laura Benanti to Bring SPIRAL BOUND to Joe's Pub, Featuring Lorna Courtney, Eva Noblezada & More

This one-night-only event takes place at Joe's Pub on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Laura Benanti to Bring SPIRAL BOUND to Joe's Pub, Featuring Lorna Courtney, Eva Noblezada & More

Tony-winner Laura Benanti will bring an all-star female lineup to Joe’s Pub for a Benefit Concert of the new song cycle Spiral Bound. This one-night-only event takes place at Joe's Pub, located at 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003, on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET.

All ticket sales benefit female-focused nonprofits Maestra (www.maestramusic.org) and Open Stage Project (www.openstageproject.org).
To purchase tickets, call 212-967-7555 or visit:
Click Here

The original song cycle Spiral Bound features music by newcomer Miranda Ferriss Jones (www.mirandaferrissjones.com) and lyrics by Jones and Richard Edelman. Select songs will be performed by Laura Benanti plus Broadway stars Lorna Courtney, Charity Angel Dawson, Andrea Macasaet, Eva Noblezada, Kuhoo Verma, and Eleri Ward. The ensemble includes Madison Wechsler, Cherrye Davis, and Maria Wirries.
           
 Spiral Bound is a new song cycle about the womxn who take hold of our hearts and never let them go, inspired by the poems of Richard Edelman. Both nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project champion women and nonbinary Broadway professionals working backstage.


"I am honored to introduce Miranda Ferriss Jones’ stunning music to my beloved Broadway community and thrilled to support Maestra and Open Stage Project." - Creative Producer Laura Benanti

"Spiral Bound is about the women of our memories and imagination who demand their stories be told, and I am humbled to have such a talented and diverse cast of femmes bringing these muses to life on stage." Composer and co-lyricist Miranda Ferriss Jones

ABOUT THE NONPROFITS

Maestra is an Obie award-winning nonprofit uplifting female and nonbinary musicians in musical theater by providing support, visibility, and community.
Open Stage Project is closing the gender gap backstage by introducing high school women and nonbinary students to jobs ranging from sound design to moving light programming. 
 

Laura Benanti (Creative Producer, Featured Performer)

Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony® Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Ms. Benanti has an impressive television roster including Hulu’s LIFE & BETH, created by and starring Amy Schumer, the hit series YOUNGER, HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL reboot, and the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s THE GILDED AGE. Other television credits include guest starring roles on CINEMA TOAST, created by Jeff Baena and produced by the Duplass Brothers, ZIWE featuring comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, both for Showtime, as well as INSIDE Amy Schumer on Paramount+. In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows including INTO THE WOODS, NINE (opposite Antonio Banderas), GYPSY (for which she won a Tony Award), SHE LOVES ME, MY FAIR LADY, and Steve Martin’s METEOR SHOWER opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key.

Miranda Ferriss Jones (Composer, Co-lyricist)

Miranda Ferriss Jones is a songwriter, theater creator, and performer whose work focuses on feminine identity and explores the spaces between binaries. Born and raised in Vermont, Miranda's biracial identity and multicultural upbringing inspire the stories she tells and the music she creates. In addition to her artistic endeavors, Miranda fulfills her mission of helping women tap into their artistry and claim the power of their voices through her creative coaching practice and workshops. As a community organizer, she passionately advocates for educational equity and women's rights, utilizing storytelling and artful gatherings to promote social justice.

TICKETS

To purchase tickets, call 212-967-7555 or visit:
Click Here
  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour Photo
Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

Get a first look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley, and Teralin Jones in the highly anticipated JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour. Check out these exclusive photos and get a sneak peek of the cast in action. Don't miss this incredible musical experience coming to a city near you.

2
Photos: Maryland Governor Visits THE WIZ and Invites Cast to Home Photo
Photos: Maryland Governor Visits THE WIZ and Invites Cast to Home

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the First Lady Dawn Moore visited the National Tour of The Wiz in Baltimore and welcomed various cast and creative team members to their home on Monday, September 25. Check out photos here!

3
Video: See Ramin Karimloo in a New Teaser for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Milan Photo
Video: See Ramin Karimloo in a New Teaser for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Milan

Get a thrilling glimpse of Ramin Karimloo in the iconic role of the Phantom in the Milan production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Don't miss your chance to see this performance.

4
Reviews: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo
Reviews: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The pre-Broadway tour has launched and is now underway. Read the reviews here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil ProtestersVideo: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters
Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their HomePhotos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home
Photos: Get an Exclusive First Look at ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street TheatrePhotos: Get an Exclusive First Look at ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street Theatre
Photos: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre CompanyPhotos: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
WICKED
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You