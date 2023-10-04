Laura Benanti to Bring SPIRAL BOUND to Joe's Pub, Featuring Lorna Courtney, Eva Noblezada & More

Tony-winner Laura Benanti will bring an all-star female lineup to Joe’s Pub for a Benefit Concert of the new song cycle Spiral Bound. This one-night-only event takes place at Joe's Pub, located at 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003, on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET.

All ticket sales benefit female-focused nonprofits Maestra (www.maestramusic.org) and Open Stage Project (www.openstageproject.org).

The original song cycle Spiral Bound features music by newcomer Miranda Ferriss Jones (www.mirandaferrissjones.com) and lyrics by Jones and Richard Edelman. Select songs will be performed by Laura Benanti plus Broadway stars Lorna Courtney, Charity Angel Dawson, Andrea Macasaet, Eva Noblezada, Kuhoo Verma, and Eleri Ward. The ensemble includes Madison Wechsler, Cherrye Davis, and Maria Wirries.



Spiral Bound is a new song cycle about the womxn who take hold of our hearts and never let them go, inspired by the poems of Richard Edelman. Both nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project champion women and nonbinary Broadway professionals working backstage.



"I am honored to introduce Miranda Ferriss Jones’ stunning music to my beloved Broadway community and thrilled to support Maestra and Open Stage Project." - Creative Producer Laura Benanti

"Spiral Bound is about the women of our memories and imagination who demand their stories be told, and I am humbled to have such a talented and diverse cast of femmes bringing these muses to life on stage." Composer and co-lyricist Miranda Ferriss Jones

ABOUT THE NONPROFITS

Maestra is an Obie award-winning nonprofit uplifting female and nonbinary musicians in musical theater by providing support, visibility, and community.

Open Stage Project is closing the gender gap backstage by introducing high school women and nonbinary students to jobs ranging from sound design to moving light programming.



Laura Benanti (Creative Producer, Featured Performer)

Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony® Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Ms. Benanti has an impressive television roster including Hulu’s LIFE & BETH, created by and starring Amy Schumer, the hit series YOUNGER, HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL reboot, and the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s THE GILDED AGE. Other television credits include guest starring roles on CINEMA TOAST, created by Jeff Baena and produced by the Duplass Brothers, ZIWE featuring comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, both for Showtime, as well as INSIDE Amy Schumer on Paramount+. In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows including INTO THE WOODS, NINE (opposite Antonio Banderas), GYPSY (for which she won a Tony Award), SHE LOVES ME, MY FAIR LADY, and Steve Martin’s METEOR SHOWER opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key.

Miranda Ferriss Jones (Composer, Co-lyricist)

Miranda Ferriss Jones is a songwriter, theater creator, and performer whose work focuses on feminine identity and explores the spaces between binaries. Born and raised in Vermont, Miranda's biracial identity and multicultural upbringing inspire the stories she tells and the music she creates. In addition to her artistic endeavors, Miranda fulfills her mission of helping women tap into their artistry and claim the power of their voices through her creative coaching practice and workshops. As a community organizer, she passionately advocates for educational equity and women's rights, utilizing storytelling and artful gatherings to promote social justice.

