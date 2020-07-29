Laura Benanti Joins the Advisory Board of Ukulele Kids Club

Benanti has Joined the #UKCBroadway Movement on Behalf of Hospitalized Children

Laura Benanti has joined the Advisory Board of Ukulele Kids Club, the nonprofit that supports the healthcare of hospitalized children through music therapy and donations of ukuleles. Ms. Benanti is the latest, illustrious member of the UKC Broadway ("#UKCBroadway") program, a team of professional performing artists who are donating their time and their talents to help raise awareness for the UKC mission. Creator of the Sunshine Songs and Sunshine Concerts series of performances, Ms. Benanti immediately begins her work for UKC by spotlighting the organization at the next Sunshine Concert, signing a UKC ukulele for auction, and participating in a #UKCBroadway live chat in coming weeks.

"Not only is Laura Benanti one of the most adored and respected performers on stage, screen, and in recorded music, but she has incredible vision and generosity as well," said UKC President Stephanie Epstein, MM, MT-BC. "We are immensely grateful to have her creativity and compassion working on behalf of hospitalized children around the world, who are at the heart of our mission."

Laura Benanti is a Broadway veteran and winner of Drama Desk, Out Critics Circle, and Tony Awards for her performances in many Broadway shows including "Gypsy," "She Loves Me," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Into the Woods," and "The Sound of Music," where she made her debut. She is also a recording artist, and has had roles and recurring roles in TV shows such as "Nashville" on ABC, CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

Ms. Benanti commented, "It's my privilege to be part of the UKC. We both believe that music can improve the wellbeing of everyone dealing with health conditions, who are more isolated than ever with the current coronavirus crisis. I'm looking forward to making beautiful music together."

On Saturday, August 1 at 6 PM EST, the latest Sunshine Concert will include Ms. Benanti and Ms. Epstein in discussion about the UKC and the #UKCBroadway program and announcing a special auction of a ukulele signed by Ms. Benanti. The Sunshine Concert series grew out of Ms. Benanti's wildly popular Sunshine Songs social media campaign as a way of sharing uplifting video performances with audiences that are more isolated and less active online, including seniors and hospitalized children. The Sunshine Concert on August 1 will be the sixth and final one of the current series.

Additionally, on Monday, August 3, Ms. Benanti will join Broadway star Abby Jaros, director of the #UKCBroadway initiative, in an Instagram Live chat and performance. #UKCBroadway raises awareness for UKC by featuring established and upcoming professional performers in live performances on UKC social channels. Past #UKCBroadway virtual performances include Danny Quadrino, Broadway veteran of "Newsies," "Bye, Bye Birdie," and "Wicked"; Joshua Turchin from Broadway's "The Early Night Show"; and Ms. Jaros herself ("Hamilton," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"). All UKC live performances, including UKC Broadway, are archived on the UKC Facebook Live page at https://www.facebook.com/UkuleleKidsClubInc/live_videos/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You