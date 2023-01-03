Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Welcomes New Staff Of Fourteen Diverse Latiné Artists

This entirely Latiné team represents a myriad of identities within the diverse range of Latinidad, including Afro-Latin, trans, and non-binary artists.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Welcomes New Staff Of Fourteen Diverse Latiné Artists

]The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, has welcomed ten new staff members to the organization, bringing the total part-time staff working to advance the mission of the Lab to fourteen.

Formed in November 2021 by Founder and Executive Director Ryan Morales Green, in its first year of operation the Lab has held free programs that have aided in the development of over 24 different Latine-written musicals, in addition to a highly successful Benefit Concert hosted by Tony nominee Robin de Jesús. "The growth of these programs and the support of the community have led to the ability for the Lab to bring in a much larger team, to operate and expand its programs and reach," states executive director, Ryan Morales Green.

New to this year's staff are Nicole Paloma Sarro (Managing Director), Andrés López-Alicea (Director of Programs), Desiree Montes (Marketing Director), Daniel Mesta (Literary Manager / Resident Dramaturg), Gineiris Garcia (Programs Associate), Meadow Cloud (Casting Coordinator), Antonio De La Vega (Assistant to the Executive Director), Laura Riveros-Sefair (Artistic Associate), Miranda Holliday (Artistic Associate), and Leslie Chocano Solis (Artistic Associate).

They join current Lab staff, led by Executive Director Ryan Morales Green, including Sofia Ubilla (Development Director), Victoria Menendez (Deputy Managing Director / Development Associate), and Gretta Marston-Lari (Literary Associate).

This entirely Latiné team represents a myriad of identities within the diverse range of Latinidad, including Afro-Latin, trans, and non-binary artists, with members hailing from a diverse background of countries and nationalities. The team, while largely based in New York City, also hail from areas within the country and all over the world.

This diversity of identity is key to the Lab's mission - to champion Latin musical theatre on a wide scale and increase equity for Latin artists in a field that hasn't always made space for them (while the Latiné population in the United States quickly approaches 20%, Latin artist representation on New York stages continues to sit around 3%.)

To learn more about the Lab and its team members, or to make a tax-deductible donation to help the Lab run its free programs for Latin writers, please visit www.latinemtlab.org.



Related Stories
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/1/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/1/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/1/2023.
Maria-Christina Oliveras Joins BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Photo
Maria-Christina Oliveras Joins BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Maria-Christina Oliveras has joined the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton.  Ms. Oliveras has assumed the role of Church Lady.
THE PIANO LESSON Becomes Highest Grossing August Wilson Play Photo
THE PIANO LESSON Becomes Highest Grossing August Wilson Play
The Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson has officially become the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history.
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Box Office Record at the Marquis Theatre Photo
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Box Office Record at the Marquis Theatre
Beetlejuice has set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Now is your last chance to see this production on Broadway - learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Rita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna PlayhouseRita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna Playhouse
January 3, 2023

Comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman at Laguna Playhouse. See how to purchase tickets!
The Public's UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow, Featuring 36 Artists and Companies at Six VenuesThe Public's UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow, Featuring 36 Artists and Companies at Six Venues
January 3, 2023

The Public Theater will begin performances for the 18th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4. Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets!
FUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson TheatreFUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson Theatre
January 3, 2023

The revival of FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Learn more about the cast of Funny Girl, and how to get tickets.
Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce EngagementAli Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce Engagement
January 3, 2023

Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler have announced their engagement!
Video: Watch Liza Minnelli Parody Her Song 'Yes'Video: Watch Liza Minnelli Parody Her Song 'Yes'
January 3, 2023

Check out a video of the legendary Liza Minnelli singing a parody of her song 'Yes'!
share