Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Welcomes New Staff Of Fourteen Diverse Latiné Artists

]The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, has welcomed ten new staff members to the organization, bringing the total part-time staff working to advance the mission of the Lab to fourteen.

Formed in November 2021 by Founder and Executive Director Ryan Morales Green, in its first year of operation the Lab has held free programs that have aided in the development of over 24 different Latine-written musicals, in addition to a highly successful Benefit Concert hosted by Tony nominee Robin de Jesús. "The growth of these programs and the support of the community have led to the ability for the Lab to bring in a much larger team, to operate and expand its programs and reach," states executive director, Ryan Morales Green.

New to this year's staff are Nicole Paloma Sarro (Managing Director), Andrés López-Alicea (Director of Programs), Desiree Montes (Marketing Director), Daniel Mesta (Literary Manager / Resident Dramaturg), Gineiris Garcia (Programs Associate), Meadow Cloud (Casting Coordinator), Antonio De La Vega (Assistant to the Executive Director), Laura Riveros-Sefair (Artistic Associate), Miranda Holliday (Artistic Associate), and Leslie Chocano Solis (Artistic Associate).

They join current Lab staff, led by Executive Director Ryan Morales Green, including Sofia Ubilla (Development Director), Victoria Menendez (Deputy Managing Director / Development Associate), and Gretta Marston-Lari (Literary Associate).

This entirely Latiné team represents a myriad of identities within the diverse range of Latinidad, including Afro-Latin, trans, and non-binary artists, with members hailing from a diverse background of countries and nationalities. The team, while largely based in New York City, also hail from areas within the country and all over the world.

This diversity of identity is key to the Lab's mission - to champion Latin musical theatre on a wide scale and increase equity for Latin artists in a field that hasn't always made space for them (while the Latiné population in the United States quickly approaches 20%, Latin artist representation on New York stages continues to sit around 3%.)

To learn more about the Lab and its team members, or to make a tax-deductible donation to help the Lab run its free programs for Latin writers, please visit www.latinemtlab.org.