Last Weeks to Apply for Evening Conservatory

Don't miss your chance to train with Atlantic this fall—applications close soon.Learn More about the Evening Conservatory and start your acting journey today.

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Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights.

Evening Conservatory Training Opportunities include:

Rigorous scene study training

Final performance project

Graduates eligible for Annual Alumni Showcase

A professional network for life and more!

Explore the full range of what Atlantic's Evening Conservatory offers. Learn More about the program structure, curriculum, and how it can advance your acting career.

What is it really like to train in Atlantic's Evening Conservatory?

Hear directly from alumna Susana Raposo as she shares her experience, growth, and insights from the program. Discover how the training challenged and inspired her, and learn why the Evening Conservatory continues to be a transformative experience for working artists. Learn More about her journey.

Ready to take the next step? Applications are closing soon. Learn More and apply to the Evening Conservatory today.

Can't make a decision yet? Attend one of Atlantic's open houses to meet faculty, tour the studios, and ask questions directly. Learn More about upcoming open house dates and RSVP.

Want to learn more about the Atlantic Acting School and explore all available programs? Learn More on our website.

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