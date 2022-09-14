Las Vegas Performer And Recording Artist D TRAIN Receives Award at the Legends Of Vinyl Music Hall Of Fame in NYC

In New York City, the Legends of Vinyl Music Hall of Fame honored world renowned musical artist D TRAIN at a celebration held on Tuesday, Sept 13th 2022 at the Queens Theatre in New York. D TRAIN along with artists Lou Gramm, the original lead singer of the band Foreigner, and many others, received recognition for their career work in the music industry.

D TRAIN, Brooklyn born, is best known for his Billboard hit "You're The One For Me". He recently had a 4 night performance called "Soulful Sundays" at the Industrial Event Space, in Las Vegas, where he now resides.

D TRAIN and friends joined forces with four major charities: Opportunity Village, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Pawtastic Friends, and Three Square Food Bank. All of which are near and dear to D TRAIN.

The event also honored the industry's best DJ's, Recording Artists, Recording Producers , Record Executives and other noteworthy professionals.