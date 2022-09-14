Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Las Vegas Performer And Recording Artist D TRAIN Receives Award at the Legends Of Vinyl Music Hall Of Fame in NYC

The event also honored the industry's best DJ's, Recording Artists, Recording Producers , Record Executives and other noteworthy professionals.

Sep. 14, 2022  

In New York City, the Legends of Vinyl Music Hall of Fame honored world renowned musical artist D TRAIN at a celebration held on Tuesday, Sept 13th 2022 at the Queens Theatre in New York. D TRAIN along with artists Lou Gramm, the original lead singer of the band Foreigner, and many others, received recognition for their career work in the music industry.

D TRAIN, Brooklyn born, is best known for his Billboard hit "You're The One For Me". He recently had a 4 night performance called "Soulful Sundays" at the Industrial Event Space, in Las Vegas, where he now resides.

D TRAIN and friends joined forces with four major charities: Opportunity Village, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Pawtastic Friends, and Three Square Food Bank. All of which are near and dear to D TRAIN.

Regional Awards

