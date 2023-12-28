Lance Bass Joins SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE as Producer; Production Aims for NYC, London, Toronto

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute opened earlier this month (Dec. 1) and performs through January 14, 2024, at The Bourbon Room. The production has revealed that Lance Bass has joined Scissorhands as a producer, as the production eyes a run in NYC, London, or Toronto.

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift), Shake It Out (Florence + The Machine) and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute features original Actors’ Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as the non-binary, titular Scissorhands, Emma Hunton as Peg, Dionne Gipson as The Inventor, Natalie Masini as Kim, Ryan O'Connor as Helen, and Carly Casey as Joyce. New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as Esmeralda, and Carson Higgins and John Krause, alternating as Jim at select performances. Amanda Kruger is the standby for Scissorhands/Peg.

About Lance Bass

Lance Bass is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: singer-actor-producer-writer-entrepreneur-philanthropist. Best known as a member of the phenomenally successful pop group *NSYNC, he has also made a name for himself in a variety of other endeavors. He executive produced and starred in the Miramax film On the Line which received the coveted Movieguide award for excellence in family-oriented programming. He received the Golden Apple Award as Male Film Discovery of 2001. In addition Lance has made guest appearances in the film Zoolander and the television shows 7th Heaven, The Simpsons, Star Search, Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, NBC's hit series Americas Most Talented Kid and co-host for the American Music Award's Red Carpet Party as well as voice over work for Disney.



Lance continues to flex his producing muscles with his production company, Lance Bass Productions. He recently executive produced Randal Kleiser's romantic comedy, "Lovewrecked," starring Amanda Bynes, Chris Carmack, Jamie-Lyn Sigler and Jonathan Bennett.



As a member of *NSYNC has sold over 50 million records worldwide. The group holds the all time record for most album sales in a single day (over 1 million) and in a single week (2.4 million) for its 2000 album No Strings Attached, which ultimately became a rare "Diamond" album with over 10 million records sold. The band's first album *NSYNC also reached "Diamond" status and Celebrity, and Home for Christmas both went multi-platinum. He has also won a number of awards, including People's Choice, American Music Awards, MTV Video Awards, Kid's Choice Award, and a host of Grammy nominations. The groups' several worldwide tours have been among the highest grossing and most well attended in history and have played well on HBO and IMAX screens.



In 2002 Lance focused on his quest to travel to space and the International Space Station. He successfully trained to be a cosmonaut at Russia's Star City and was certified by both the Russian Space Program and NASA for a mission aboard a Soyuz capsule. He is currently the National Youth Spokesperson for World Space Week—a program specially designed to excite and educate students about space and space travel.



Lance was inducted into the MS Musicians Hall of Fame making him the youngest person to ever receive this honor. He remains active in various charitable organizations, most particularly The Lance Bass Foundation, created to meet the health and educational needs of children.



Last year he starred as Corny Collins on Broadway in Hairspray and released his memoir, Out of Sync for Simon Spotlight Entertainment.