Lady Gaga's A STAR IS BORN Gets Standing Ovation at Premiere

According to Variety, the Venice premiere of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born received an eight minute standing ovation today, due to a technical glitch caused by lightning.

Variety stated, "after loud cheers and clapping following the end credits, Lady Gaga smiled and looked relieved and director Bradley Cooper said 'thank you for staying!' as the Warner Bros. delegation left the Palazzo del Cinema auditorium."

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

The film, also directed by Cooper, had its debut screening today ahead of its theatrical release in the US on October 5th.

You can read the full article on Variety, here.

