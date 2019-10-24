LUCIFER To Air Musical Episode In Fifth Season

It was announced today that the fifth season of the Netflix drama Lucifer is set to feature a full musical episode shot in black and white.

Set in an alternative 1940s universe, the episode will feature the vocal talents of stars Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and more!

There is no word on if the episode will feature an original score or a covers, but a report from ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT reveals that Ellis and Brandt will pair up to sing an unnamed period-specific classic!

Brandt told Entertainment Tonight, "I do sing with Tom, which is something I know that the fans really wanted. It's a beautiful, beautiful rendition of one of my favorite songs and a classic and has incredible American vocals, and we pay homage to that era and time. There's just a really sweet connection -- we just filmed it the other day -- between the two characters that I don't think we've really shown in the five years we've been doing the show. So yeah, I think [fans] will be really excited about that little duet."

Co-star, Lauren German, says of the episode, "None of us are playing our characters which is really, really fun. Everyone has a really different take on what they normally do -- the language, the speaking, the look, the costumes. Wardrobe, hair and makeup just killed it. It's also fun seeing the cast doing something so different."

The fifth and final season of Lucifer premieres in 2020 on Netflix.

Based upon the characters from DC Entertainment's Vertigo imprint, the series tells the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), the Lord of Hell, who has abandoned his throne and retired to L.A. When he is introduced to LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German, "Chicago Fire"), Lucifer becomes intrigued by her compassion for humanity, which causes a struggle between his temptation toward the side of Good and his original calling toward Evil.

Cast includes Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Lauren German as Chloe, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Kevin Alejandro as Dan, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie, Rachael Harris as Linda Martin, Tricia Helfer as Charlotte, Aimee Garcia as Ella and Tom Welling as Marcus Pierce. Guest Cast: Andy Milder as Judd, Lauren Holly as Roxie Pagliani, Jack Yang as Dt. Jay Wong and Lindsay Gort as Candy Morning Star





