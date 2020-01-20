LUCIE JONES LIVE AT THE ADELPHI Will be Recorded and Released as a Live Album
Its announced today that Lucie Jones Live at the Adelphi on Sunday 16th February 2020 will be recorded and released as a live album, available in Spring 2020, with specific release details to follow.
It is also announced that joining Lucie on stage will be guest artists, fellow Welsh musical star John Owen Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) and her Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Hairspray).
Lucie said: "The Adelphi has become so special to me while playing Jenna over the past year. Being able to step out onto that stage just as Lucie is going to be a once in a lifetime experience, and recording the show for a live album is the icing on the cake-or pie! I'm so excited to share the evening with everyone, with a 22-piece orchestra playing some of our favourite tunes, plus a few stories from me and a couple of incredible guests. I know I'll be reliving the night through the album for the rest of my life!"
Lucie Jones Live at the Adelphi will be a celebration of all that Lucie has achieved to date across her multi-platform career, and will be accompanied by the 22-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The show will be packed with old classics and modern hits, and will feature stories from Lucie's remarkable career.
Lucie Jones Live at the Adelphi is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, and sponsored by Alpha Club.
