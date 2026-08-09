LOVE INSURANCE To Make World Premiere At Theater For The New City's Dream Up Festival

Can love be insured? Love Insurance, a new English-language play written by Rita Mercury, will make its World Premiere as part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City.

If we insure our homes, cars, and health, why can't we insure our hearts?

Love Insurance brings together two people from different cultures and with very different ideas about love, relationships, and life. Through humor, emotional honesty, and cultural contrasts, the play explores vulnerability, trust, and what happens when our attempts to protect ourselves from heartbreak begin to stand in the way of real connection.

The production is directed by Brooke Tyler Benson, written by Rita Mercury, and stars Rita Mercury and Johnny Capuano.

The creative team includes Assistant Producer Dena Chen and Stage Manager Lori Newsom.

Love Insurance is presented as part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City.

Love Insurance will be performed September 2-12 at the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City located at 155 1st Avenue (between 9th and 10th Street) New York, NY 10003. The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.



Performance Schedule:

September 2, 2026 - 6:30 PM

September 3, 2026 - 9:00 PM

September 4, 2026 - 9:00 PM

September 6, 2026 - 2:00 PM

September 7, 2026 - 9:00 PM

September 9, 2026 - 6:30 PM

September 12, 2026 - 8:00 PM

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