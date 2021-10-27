LISTEN: Susie Mosher Sings 'Own Sweet Family' from THE RAINBOW LULLABY Album

Tomorrow, October 28, Broadway Records will release THE RAINBOW LULLABY, the world's first LGBTQ lullaby album. Conceived by Ryan Bauer-Walsh, the recording includes songs by fifteen LGBTQIA+ writers including Bauer-Walsh, Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby), with performances by over thirty LGBTQIA+ artists including Broadway stars Matt Doyle, Jenn Collela, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Michael Longoria, Kyle Dean Massey, Lauren Patten, Jelani Remy, Chris & Clay Rice-Thomson, Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas. The album will be available on Thursday October 28th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

The creation of Queer cultural family music traditions is part of the constructive path forward to equality and representation. Ryan Bauer-Walsh conceived the project in memory of his mother, Nancy, as a way to continue her legacy of maternal strength, kindness and love.

Below, check out a track from the album- "Own Sweet Family" performed by Susie Mosher.

THE RAINBOW LULLABY includes songs by writers who all identify as LGBTQIA+, including Tony, Oscar and Grammy Award winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can), Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Award winner Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby), Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Three Men In A Boat), Michelle Chamuel (The Voice), Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max), Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider), Emmy nominee David Dabbon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), award-winning composer/pianist Yaz Fukuoka, Andrew Gerle (Meet John Doe), Mark Hartman (Magic To Do), Paul Loesel (LMNOP), Jason Ma (Gold Mountain), Dionne McClain Freeney (The Sugar Hill Sisters), Adam Overett (My Life Is A Musical), Arri Simon and Janine McGuire (Express), Susie Mosher (Hairspray), Larson Award recipient Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing), Fred Sauter (Bedbugs!!) and Lucas Tahiruzzman Syed (The Brontës) 25) Your Own Sweet Family - Susie Mosher (Lyrics: Marc Shaiman & Susie Mosher, Music: Marc Shaiman)