LISTEN: Rodney Hicks Recounts His Tragic Departure From COME FROM AWAY On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

With four Broadway shows under his belt, all of them Tony-nominated for Best Musical or Best Revival, Rodney Hicks was simply not ready or prepared for the sudden illness that would take away his voice and Broadway career back in 2017.

In a two-part interview with host Patrick Oliver Jones, Hicks shares his journey as an original cast member of Come From Away. He had been with the show from its beginning in Seattle, yet by the time the musical opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre, he knew something was wrong with his voice. After trying several doctors and various treatments, Hicks was finally diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia, a voice disorder that causes involuntary spasms in the muscles of the voice box or larynx, affecting both singing and speaking.

Part Two of their conversation goes into the aftermath of that diagnosis and the next chapter of Hicks' life and career. Spasmodic dysphonia has no cure, but Hicks has been able to perform again onstage. However, he doesn't have the same ability to sing nor possess the vocal range he once had. But throughout this traumatic experience, Hicks was able to make peace with his new reality. "I lost my voice, but I gained a new one. I've never stood so whole and complete in my being since losing my voice."

Also discussed on the podcast is Hicks' Broadway debut in Rent. It was actually a bookend experience for him as he was part of the opening and closing casts of this award-winning show. Then he and Jones exchange views on the upcoming Tony Awards and the future of theater as we come out of the pandemic. Hicks' own future looks very bright as he been focused on work as a playwright and is now living in Denver, Colorado with his husband Chris Coleman.

Listen to the full interview with Rodney Hicks at winmipodcast.com or on your favorite podcast app.

Rodney Hicks was part of the original Broadway casts of Rent, Scottsboro Boys, and Come From Away and was also part of the 2000 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. Regionally he's performed at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, Portland Center Stage, The Royal George Theatre in Chicago, The Pioneer Theatre Company, and Baltimore Center Stage, among others. Television credits include guest star roles on Leverage, GRIMM, Hope & Faith, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NYPD Blue and Dance Party USA. As a playwright he's written four plays: Just Press Save (2018 Eugene O'Neill semi-finalist), The Singer and Ms. Pearl, Flame Broiled, and One Big Happy (teleplay).