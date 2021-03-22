LISTEN: Natalie Charle Ellis, Cassie Okenka, Badia Farha & More Featured on SARAH AND THE SEED Demo Recording

Following up from a fall 2019 first reading at the Jerry Orbach Theater, co-adapters Juliet Mazer-Schmidt Jr. and Jonathan Wagner (School of Rock) have released a demo album for their new musical, Sarah and the Seed. Adapted from the Eisner Award-nominated comic by Ryan Andrews (This Was Our Pact), Sarah and the Seed is a dance-infused, self-accompanied, folk fable that explores the power of home through all shades of the unknown and reminds us that there's more than one way to grow a family. Overture to Finale, its new video demo runs 66 minutes with content appropriate for all ages, is available for listening.

Featuring panels from the original comic alongside script excerpts, Sarah and the Seed's "Homegrown Holiday Demo" showcases the voices of fellow School of Rock alums Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice), Cassie Okenka (Bonnie & Clyde), Badia Farha (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Jesse Swimm (Mary Poppins), alongside Kyla Anderson, Oliver Berger, J.C. Brooks, Rick Desloge, Kathleen Butler-Duplessis, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Matt Deitchman, Cory Goodrich, Jordan Reading, Rivkah Reyes, Pep Speed, Chelsea Wilson, Jennifer Wingerter, Vince Wingerter, Travis Austin Wright, Wagner and Mazer-Schmidt.