LISTEN: Marie Osmond Sings 'Climb Every Mountain' on New Album, UNEXPECTED

Credit: Wade Hunt/David Schwep

On December 10, Marie Osmond will release her new album Unexpected via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard. Unexpected harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. Osmond, who has spent 20 years of her five-decade career in opera training, is accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra on the album, which also features songs in Italian, French and Czech. With theatrical credits that include Anna Leonowens in the Broadway production of The King and I, Osmond performs additional numbers from Into the Woods, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and more on Unexpected. Click here to pre-order the album.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive track from the album- "Climb Every Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

"I was honored to play Maria for the Rodgers and Hammerstein organization. My son Stephen played Kurt, one of the von Trapp children, after auditioning for our director James Hammerstein, son of Oscar Hammerstein II, so it was truly a family affair," Osmond told BroadwayWorld. "As sometimes happens in the theater, a favorite song in a particular musical is not necessarily the one sung by your character. 'Climb Every Mountain' was sung to my character, Maria, by Mother Superior, while I stood and listened. Well, more like stood enraptured and enthralled. It's an inspiring and timeless message. So now, as Marie, I finally get to sing my favorite song, which has inspired me throughout my life to 'Climb Every Mountain' and dream every dream that we possibly can."

Marie Osmond has spent five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom. She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway. Marie's forthcoming album, Unexpected, is the followup to her Top 10 Billboard Country album, Music is Medicine.

Click here to pre-order Unexpected today!