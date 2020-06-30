LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON's Relevance, Creating Roles For People of Color, and More

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently chatted with NPR about Hamilton and its continued relevance in society today, as well as In the Heights, his childhood, career, and more.

"When you write a musical that brushes against sort of the origins of this country, it's always going to be relevant," Miranda said about Hamilton. "The fights we had at the [country's] origin are the fights we're still having. ... I've always said that slavery is the original sin of this country."

He goes on to talk about how slavery is a theme in Hamilton that needs to continue to be discussed.

"[Slavery] is in the third line of our show. It's a system in which every character in our show is complicit in some way or another," he said. "Hamilton - although he voiced anti-slavery beliefs - remained complicit in the system ... He didn't really do much about it after that. None of them did. None of them did enough."

Later, Miranda talks about how he wants to continue to create roles for people of color in the industry.

"In the Heights really came out of a result of seeing [and] writing what I saw as missing in the musical theater canon for Latinos," he said. "And so every time I write a piece of theater, I'm trying to get us on the board. And that continued with Hamilton, of, how can we write the parts that I didn't see existing?"

Listen to the full interview below!

