LISTEN: Kristin Chenoweth Announces 'Happiness Is Christmas' Album; Listen to the First Song Now!

Christmas is coming early for Kristin Chenoweth fans!

The Broadway veteran has announced her new Christmas album "Happiness is Christmas" is available on October 22nd from Concord Records. Pre-order it at: https://found.ee/KC_happinessischristmas.

Track List:

1. Happiness (Is Christmas) / Christmas Time Is Here

2. Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?

3. Merry Christmas, Darling

4. (Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag / Jingle Bell Rock

5. The Stories That You Told

6. The Little Road To Bethlehem

7. Merry Christmas Baby

8. Christmas Lullaby

9. We Are Lights

10. Santa, I've Got A Bone To Pick With You!

11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

12. My Dear Acquaintance (A Happy New Year)

Ahead of the full album, the first song has been released. The song is a mashup, including Happiness (Is Christmas), a reworked song from the musical You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, for which Chenoweth won a Tony Award in 1999. The song is mashed up with Christmas Time Is Here, which was featured in the film A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Listen to the song below!