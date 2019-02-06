LISTEN: Ethan Slater Releases Single 'Richmond Rewrites'

Ethan Slater has just released "Richmond Rewrites," the first single from his upcoming project "Write Me In". The blues infused song is about one man's night in Virginia, and the way it changed his outlook on life.

"Write Me In" is a film with music about brothers, both writers. Seth is a musician while Luke is a fiction writer who has been living with terminal cancer. When Seth cannot write songs for his comeback album, he ends up taking the words out of his dying brothers journal for the lyrics. "Richmond Rewrites" is one of the first moments where Luke's lived experience becomes Seth's music.

With screenplay, music and lyrics by Ethan Slater, "Write Me In" is, at its core, about the appropriation of someone else's life story for personal and professional gain. The film is currently in development.

Listen to the song below!



"Richmond Rewrites" was recorded at Soundcat Records, with Mike Dobson and Eric Hachikian.

Ethan is a writer and actor living in Brooklyn, NY. He made his Broadway debut as Spongebob in "SpongeBob Squarepants," for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World and Broadway Beacon Award. He recently made his television debut on "Law and Order: SVU," and can be seen this season on CBS' "Murphy Brown", "Instinct", and the upcoming "Fosse/Verdon" series on FX, and others. As a writer, he has a number of pieces in development for film, television, and stage.

