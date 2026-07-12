LIFE OF PIE To Play Magnet Theater Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Comedian and pizza blogger Sean Taylor will bring his solo storytelling show, Life of Pie, back to the Magnet Theater for a final New York City preview performance before making its official international debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Paradise in the Vault.

Far from a standard culinary tribute, the production uses live music, comedy, and storytelling to explore the universal search for belonging. Life of Pie chronicles Taylor's unique journey from an isolated, nomadic childhood in a Mormon military family to creating the world's longest-running pizza blog, ultimately discovering that home is where the pizza is.

Confronting continuous culture shock and loneliness due to frequent military relocations, Taylor found an unexpected anchor in a universal constant: pizza. This lifelong obsession eventually drove him into the New York improv comedy scene and inspired the launch of his website, 31daysofpizza.com, which has documented his daily pizza-eating exploits for more than 24 years.

Ultimately, Taylor illustrates how his simple passion for pizza - combined with a philosophy to 'follow the fun' - helped him build genuine connections, find love, and create a lasting community.

"Pizza was the one thing that never changed, no matter how many times we packed up our lives and moved," says Taylor. "It started as a survival mechanism for a lonely kid, but it became the catalyst for everything good in my life: comedy, community, and love. I wanted to share my journey because, in my experience, everyone is basically looking for their own version of that kind of comfort - and for me, it came in the form of pizza."

The performance will take place on Monday, July 27th at Magnet Theater located at 254 W. 29th Street, New York, NY. The run time is 60 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the Magnet Theater's website.



ABOUT THE ARTISTS



Sean Taylor (Writer/Performer) is a New York City-based writer, performer, and Co-owner of the Magnet Theater alongside longtime improv guru and mentor, Armando Diaz. He is also the creator of the world's longest-running pizza blog and of the companion Life of Pie podcast. Learn more about his 24+ years of daily pizza-eating exploits through his blog, www.31daysofpizza.com.

Robin Rothman is an award-winning NYC-based vocalist, actor, and musical improviser. Her Las Vegas lounge persona, Trudy Carmichael, performs monthly at the Magnet Theater and has headlined festivals across the US and Europe. This August, she is debuting her improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael's Spontaneous Vegas, at the Edinburgh Free Fringe. Learn more at www.trudycarmichael.com.

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