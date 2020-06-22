LIBERTY'S DAUGHTERS Immigrant Women Read Monologues At The Nuyorican Poets Cafe

In honor of Immigrant Heritage Month:Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) Honor Roll! (Women+ Playwrights 40+) Nuyorican Poets Café invite you to an evening of IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUESat the virtual Nuyorican Poets Café. Live-stream On Zoom - June 23, At 8 Pm - Free, https://www.nuyorican.org.

IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES written by 14 fabulous women playwrights/artists who will present their own work:

Evening hosted by Saviana Stanescu and Yvette Heyliger

LIZ AMADIO (Producer/Playwright/Director/Actor/Photographer) Artistic Director, Cosmic Orchid. Moderator/Producer DAPLab (2008 -2018) MFA, Actors Studio Drama School. Member: DG, LPTW & NLAPW.

Alice Eve Cohen is a playwright and solo theatre artist. Winner of the 2019 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, her plays have been presented internationally, and her memoir received the Elle Literary Grand Prize & Oprah magazine's 25 Best Books of Summer. Alice teaches at The New School and at Augsburg University's MFA Program.

Cecilia Copeland Member writer NYWIFT, Indie Theatre Hall of Fame, Best Drama Screenplay Female Eye Film Festival, Best TV Pilot NYWIFT New Works Lab.

(Cecilia's monologue will be read by Romy Nordlinger. Romy is an actor/playwright and audiobook narrator residing in NYC. TV credits include Guest and Co-starring roles on "Bull", "FBI" and "Law & Order SVU". www.romynordlinger.com)

JENNA CHRISPHONTE is a Haitian-American writer whose work includes Talc: A Haitian Zombie Story, the Rule in Shelly's Case and Marielle: A Musical on the life on assassinated Brazilian human rights leader Marielle Franco. Chrisphonte also serves as director of community engagement at the Dramatists Guild of America.

Minita Gandhi is a critically acclaimed writer/actress/activist born in Mumbai, India. Her solo play Muthaland was nominated for 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 2018, and has played nationally. TV credits include: Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Brown Girls, How to Get Away with Murder.

Dana Leslie Goldstein Award-winning Playwright/Lyricist. Presentations: Manhattan Theatre Club, Cherry Lane, Women's Project, York, Theatre80, New Dramatists, BMI, Acorn, Lark, Neighborhood Playhouse, Ellis/Liberty Islands, the UN, etc. www.danalesliegoldstein.com

Yvette Heyliger Playwright, producing artist and citizen-artist, Yvette has worked on voter registration, gun violence, immigration, parity for women artists and #MeToo movement; Dramatists Guild NYC Ambassador; Honor Roll! Executive Committee; https://newplayexchange.org/users/30298/yvette-heyliger

Antoinette Lavecchia (Award-winning Actress/Playwright/Director/Master Games teacher) - Actress: Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, film&tv (currently "Lucia Francavella" Mad About You.) Playwright: Two one-woman plays performed at Urban Stages, Cherry Lane Studio, Culture Project Women's Festival, Ars Nova, Parity Productions @TheaterLab. Fox Fellowship, Drama League Director Fellowship, Anna Sosenko Trust Grant. www.antoinettelavecchia.com

JESSICA LITWAK is a theatre artist focused on theatre for social change: playwright, actor, director, educator, drama therapist, puppet builder, Fulbright scholar. Artistic Director of The H.E.A.T. Collective: www.theheatcollective.org

MARIA MICHELES's work has appeared at the Workshop Theater, Theater for the New City, Manhattan Repertory Theater, Actors Studio, E.S.T., Shetler Studios. (Maria's monologue will be read by actress Chrysi Sylaidi. Chrysi is an actor from Greece based in NYC. A graduate from the Stella Adler Conservatory, she is the artistic director of TeamTheatre LLC)

Vernice Miller Educator/Director/Producer/Performer. For Civic Ensemble; worked with incarcerated youth and directed Saviana Stanescu's Bee Trapped Inside the Window. Recipient of London New Play Festival's Best Actress Award. Co-founder A Laboratory for Actor Training Experimental Theatre Company. (www.ALATetc.org)

Lisa Ramirez EXIT CUCKOO (nanny in motherland), Off Broadway, Working Theater; ART OF MEMORY, 3 Legged Dog by Company SoGoNo; PAS DE DEUX (lost my shoe) Cherry Lane Theatre Mentor Project; TO THE BONE commissioned by Working theater presented by Cherry Lane Theatre; etc.

(Lisa's monologue will be read by Dawn L. Troupe. She has done Off-Broadway and Regional theater for the past 30 years. Her most recent work was on Moby Dick with Tony Award winning Rachel Chavkin and Dave Malloy.)

Dr. SOPHIA ROMMA is an internationally award-winning author of fifteen stage-plays, produced Off-Off Broadway/Off-Broadway; three of which were produced at La MaMa, Cherry Lane and The Lion Theatre. gardenofavantgarde.com

Saviana Stanescu is a playwright, poet, teacher, and ARTivist, author of Aliens with Extraordinary Skills (off-Broadway, Women's Project) and many other plays about the immigrant experience. Winner of New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play (Waxing West). Founder of IASNY. www.saviana.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You