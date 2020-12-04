LET THEM ALL TALK, Featuring Christopher Fitzgerald, Begins Streaming on HBO Max Next Week
The film begins streaming December 10 on HBO Max.
Three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, who is set to star in the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Company, will be seen this month on HBO Max in Steven Soderbergh's new film, Let Them All Talk.
Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and her literary agent (Gemma Chan) who is desperate to find out about her next book. Fitzgerald plays Eddie, Dianne Wiest's son.
Deborah Eisenberg penned the screenplay, while Gregory Jacobs produces. The film begins streaming December 10 on HBO Max.
Christopher earned a Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his role as Ogie in Waitress. His other Broadway credits include An Act of God; The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino; the revival of Finian's Rainbow (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations and Drama Desk Award); Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Amour (Drama Desk nomination); Chicago; and the original Boq in Wicked. He was a series regular on SyFy's Happy and recurred on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix's Godless.
