Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST

Breaking the Curtain speaks with Tony Award winner Lena Hall all about starring as Kenna in the new musical In Dreams now playing at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

In Dreams tells the story of Kenna - a country-rock singer who brings her old bandmates back together for "the party of a lifetime" while keeping her true motivations a secret. Set in a Mexican restaurant in New Mexico that specializes in tacos, margaritas, and memorial services, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection - all through the iconic songs of Roy Orbison.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Hall stared as Miss Audrey in the hit sci-fi drama "Snowpiercer" alongside Jennifer Connelly and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and Paramount Plus' "Evil." Following Lena's Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Lena originated the role of Nicola in the Kinky Boots on Broadway, she appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell, starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's "How To Transcend A Happy Marriage," and most recently played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop Of Horrors."

