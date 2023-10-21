Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST

Lena Hall chats about starring in the new musical IN DREAMS on the Breaking the Curtain Podcast.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 1 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 2 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Photo 4 Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night

Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST

Breaking the Curtain speaks with Tony Award winner Lena Hall all about starring as Kenna in the new musical In Dreams now playing at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Listen to the episode below!

In Dreams tells the story of Kenna - a country-rock singer who brings her old bandmates back together for "the party of a lifetime" while keeping her true motivations a secret. Set in a Mexican restaurant in New Mexico that specializes in tacos, margaritas, and memorial services, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection - all through the iconic songs of Roy Orbison.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Hall stared as Miss Audrey in the hit sci-fi drama "Snowpiercer" alongside Jennifer Connelly and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and Paramount Plus' "Evil." Following Lena's Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Lena originated the role of Nicola in the Kinky Boots on Broadway, she appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell, starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's "How To Transcend A Happy Marriage," and most recently played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop Of Horrors."

Breaking the Curtain is a podcast that features everything from Musical Theatre Show History episodes, Interviews with Broadway and West End creatives and the latest theatre news from around the world!

Since debuting in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 100 unique episodes, reaching over 35,000 theatre fans all over the globe! We have episodes featuring interviews with creatives such as Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Danielle Steers, Andrew Polec, Tom Kitt, Linedy Genao, Isabelle McCalla, Chilina Kennedy, Anika Larsen, Liana Hunt, Joe Iconis and more!

breakingthecurtain.com




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts, Executive Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Check out the photos here!

2
Video: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Photo
Video: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!

NETworks Presentations has released production photos and first look video of the non-equity North American tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey.

3
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.

4
Wu & Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GMA Next Week Photo
Wu & Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GMA Next Week

Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu are bringing Little Shop of Horrors to Good Morning America on Monday! The new Seymour and Audrey will sit down with the hosts of the ABC morning show before performing a song from the show. They will also appear on GMA 3: What You Need to Know.

More Hot Stories For You

BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY ShowsRenée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows
Lesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory TheatreLesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory Theatre

Videos

Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You