L'Alliance New York to Present EUPHRATE, a French Solo Show Blending Dance and Spoken Word

L'Alliance New York will present Nil Bosca's Euphrate on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 2PM in L'Alliance New York's Florence Gould Theater, 55 East 59th Street, New York, NY, 10022. The show is presented in French with English supertitles and is recommended for audiences age 12 and up.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here. L'Alliance New York is also presenting Euphrate to school groups as part of its Young Audience Program (learn more here).

Daughter of a Turkish father and a French mother, Euphrate is a high school senior struggling with the French education system. On top of keeping up her mediocre grades, she has to choose a career path, which leads her to interrogate how her dual heritage has shaped her identity. In a witty dialogue with her father, she embarks on a journey through her Turkish roots and childhood memories. Blending dance and spoken word, this solo performance by Nil Bosca tells the story of a young woman discovering her own voice.

About Nil Bosca

After earning a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology, Nil Bosca turned to theatre and joined the Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in Paris, followed by the École du Jeu. At the same time, she studied contemporary dance with Jann Gallois and Chrystel Calvet, and with several hip-hop dancers at Porte de Pantin and Le 104.

Since graduating in 2018, she has performed in theatre productions by Mani Soleymanlou, Delphine Eliet, Stanislas Roquette, Monique Stalens, and the company Pavillon 33. As a dancer, she has appeared in the show Humanoïdes by Jann Gallois and has been featured in films and music videos by Laura Combeau, Charles Habib-Drouot, Giacomo Abbruzzese, and Armel Hostiou.

After assisting Joël Pommerat during a creation workshop for the play Ça ira (1) Fin de Louis in 2014, she collaborated on Les Mômes porteurs by Mounia Raoui and Jean-Yves Ruf, contributing artistic and choreographic direction.

She wrote and performs Euphrate, a solo show about her Turkish heritage, co-directed with the support of Stanislas Roquette and Olivier Constant, and produced by the company Artépo. Euphrate is currently touring in France and internationally (with the support of Villa Albertine and the Institut Français). Nil Bosca is represented by Elisabeth Tanner at Time Art Agency.