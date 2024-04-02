LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Play Encore Engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible will present an encore engagement of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti in a comedy show featuring all original music created with Music Director Todd Almond and directed by Annie Tippe, live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.



Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares premiered in February with three sold-out shows at the Minetta Lane and returns this spring for 18 performances only:



Thursday, May 9 at 7PM

Friday, May 10 at 8PM

Sunday, May 12 at 3PM

Monday, May 13 at 7PM

Thursday, May 16 at 7PM

Friday, May 17 at 8PM

Saturday, May 18 at 8PM

Sunday, May 19 at 3PM

Monday, May 20 at 7PM

Thursday, May 23 at 7PM

Friday, May 24 at 8PM

Saturday, May 25 at 5PM and 9PM

Thursday, May 30 at 7PM

Friday, May 31 at 8PM

Saturday, June 1 at 5PM and 9PM

Sunday, June 2 at 3PM



Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, which was recorded live at the Minetta during the February performances, will also be released globally on Audible on Thursday, May 9 as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.



Tony Award-winning performer Laura Benanti is bringing her new comedy show back to the Minetta Lane Theatre. Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.



Joining Laura onstage as her “Inner Demons” are Barrie McLain and Chelsea Lee Williams (vocalists), with Todd Almond (music director) and band members Carl Carter (bass), Clayton Craddock (drums), Edward W. Hardy (violin), Ann Klein (guitar), and Daniel A. Weiss (keyboards/guitar). The creative team includes Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), dots (Scenic Consultant) and Garrett Kerr (production stage manager). Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates’ Sean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.



Tickets are on sale now at www.audible.com/minettalane.



ABOUT LAURA BENANTI

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee LAURA BENANTI is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Ms. Benanti has an impressive television roster including Hulu’s “Life & Beth,” created by and starring Amy Schumer, the hit series “Younger,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, and the second season of HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age.” Other television credits include guest starring roles on Cinema Toast, created by Jeff Baena and produced by the Duplass Brothers, Ziwe featuring comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, both for Showtime, as well as “Inside Amy Schumer” on Paramount+ (among many others). Benanti has also made widely acclaimed appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as Melania Trump. Additionally, Benanti created and executive produced the HBO Max special Homeschool Musical: Class Of 2020 based on her viral social media movement: #sunshinesongs.

In film, Benanti starred in Netflix’s Worth opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan, Here Today opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, and was featured in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom!.



In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas) including Into The Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key.



Additionally, Benanti co-authored a comedic board book for mothers entitled M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom’s ABCs, co-written with Metropolitan Opera Star Kate Mangiameli. She released a self-titled studio album for Sony Music Masterworks and tours the world performing solo concerts alongside highly celebrated musicians and orchestras.



Ms. Benanti recently wrapped filming on a trio of films: Goodrich opposite Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis, Everything’s Going To Be Great opposite Bryan Cranston; and The Shade based on the award-winning short of the same name.