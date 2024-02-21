L. Morgan Lee, Bonnie Milligan, Julie Benko & More to Join CSC's CLASSICS GONE MAD!

Classic Stage Company will present Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event directed by Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa. Hosted by Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday April 1 at 7pm.



With songs, scenes, and a fabulous queen, you’ve never seen CSC quite like this. Last year’s boisterous event, which put wild twists on some of Shakespeare's most famous scenes, was a huge hit and showed why this year's edition is not to be missed! This spring, the event will take on the iconic theater-writing duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Join us for an event that is part show, part party, all unscripted, and created with the help of our audience. The evening will conclude with a classic showtune sing-along led by Marie’s Crisis pianist Brandon James Gwinn.



Classics Gone Mad! will feature Julie Benko (Harmony), Tony Award nominee L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), The Skivvies, and more to be announced.



The CSC Associate Board acts in support of the company’s mission to reimagine the world’s repertory of classic theater for contemporary audiences. By engaging fresh voices and perspectives, the Board works towards expanding CSC’s endeavors to welcome new audiences and enrich the theater as it speaks to the critical issues of today.





Tickets for the benefit range from $50-$125 and VIP tables begin at $1,000. All proceeds will support the company’s audience development and community outreach programs.