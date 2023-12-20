Kristin Chenoweth to Perform One-Night-Only Special Benefit Concert Celebrating Todd Haimes

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert directed & choreographed by Warren Carlyle, on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd Street).

This April, Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth—last seen on Roundabout’s stage in her celebrated Tony-nominated turn in On the Twentieth Century—is joined by a remarkable roster of Roundabout favorites for a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating longtime leader, Todd Haimes. With Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate! She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century) directing and choreographing a stageful of stars, singers, and dancers, Roundabout’s dear friend Kristin will lead a loving tribute to a true theatre hero.

Bank of America is Lead Sponsor of KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD. Dedicated to building cultural understanding through the arts, Bank of America believes that New York City cultural institutions, from museums to theaters, play a key role in enriching local communities. Bank of America’s support of Roundabout Theatre Company spans nearly four decades – all of which align with Todd Haimes’ incredibly impactful tenure at Roundabout – and include investments that helped bring Henry Miller’s Theatre (now named Stephen Sondheim Theatre) back to Broadway and, most recently, supported The Refocus Project.

Proceeds from KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD support Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

VIP tickets and above include admission to an exclusive post-show party following the performance.

Please visit Click Here for information and to purchase tickets.

DE-NADA Tequila, Golden Ram, Hendrick's Gin, and Reyka Vodka are the Official Concession Partners for the evening.

BIOS:

KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s On the Twentieth Century. She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award for the role.

Her next major project is the development of the newly announced musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Chenoweth is attached to star and produce through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. The project, described as “a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family,” will reteam her with her Wickedcomposer, Stephen Schwartz, who is on board to write the music.

Chenoweth can currently be seen in the second season of Apple TV+’s acclaimed musical-comedy series “Schmigadoon!” which premiered in April. She received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Mildred Layton in the first season.

In January 2023, Chenoweth released her hilarious and insightful gift book, “I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us”—meaningful and meme-worthy philosophical musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure. She recently released her first picture book “What Will I Do with My Love Today?,” a heart-warming and sweet tale about a young girl who shares her love through acts of generosity around New York City. Chenoweth is an editor and participant in an essay book, “My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves” which released in May 2022.

In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Chenoweth recently teamed up with Kenny Ortega and Monarch Media Team to produce the docuseries, “1300 Miles to Broadway”, inspired by her theatre program, Broadway Bootcamp. The “1300 Miles to Broadway” series follows 8th – 12th graders as they navigate the world of performing arts through master classes in acting, singing, and dancing as they prepare for a future as performers and artists.

Chenoweth released her latest holiday album “HAPPINESS is…Christmas!” in 2021. Filled with holiday classics both old and new, the set highlights her favorite time of year. Chenoweth released her album “For The Girls,” debuting at #3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. Her heartfelt tribute to great female singers throughout history, Chenoweth celebrated the release with a return to the Broadway stage in November 2019, for an eight-performance concert engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Chenoweth released “The Art of Elegance,” her album of American Songbook classics via Concord Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts, and #1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart. Chenoweth also returned to the stage in her limited engagement “My Love Letter To Broadway,” receiving rave reviews. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, “Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home.” Chenoweth performed with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert. The concert aired on PBS and BYUtv in December 2019.

Notable television roles include appearances in “American Gods,” “Trial & Error,” “The West Wing,” Disney’s “Descendants” and “The Muppets.” Chenoweth starred in the holiday film “A Christmas Love Story,” which premiered on Hallmark Channel. and hosted the Food Network competition series “Candy Land.”

Chenoweth was seen starring in the sports drama “National Champions.” She also starred in the Netflix film “Holidate,” and voiced the character Daisy in the HBO Max film “The Witches.” She voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film “Rio 2” and Fifi, Snoopy’s beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included “The Boy Next Door,” “Deck the Halls,” “Twelve Men of Christmas,” “Four Christmases,” “RV,” “Bewitched,” “The Pink Panther,” “Hit & Run” and “Family Weekend.” She also starred in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” as Velma Von Tussle. Chenoweth voiced the role of Princess Skystar in Lionsgate/Hasbro’s “My Little Pony: The Movie,” and can also be heard in the Sony Pictures animated film “The Star.”

Chenoweth is a passionate supporter of charities which dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need. She formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma. Chenoweth's accomplishments were honored by her hometown with BAPAC naming "The Kristin Chenoweth Theatre" in 2012. Partnering with the BAPAC in a labor of love, Kristin launched an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015, providing young Broadway hopefuls with the opportunity to take classes, hold performances and learn from top mentors in the entertainment industry including Kristin herself. In her lifelong mission to cultivate arts education across the globe, Chenoweth has also created “Places! The Kristin Chenoweth Tour Experience," a unique educational program for young singers that puts them right next to her performing on stage. Each concert in Chenoweth’s ongoing tour will feature local participants from higher education conservatories, universities, and colleges for the immersive educational experience.

Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master’s degree in Opera Performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

WARREN CARLYLE

(Director & Choreographer) is a Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, and Emmy Award nominee. As the director and choreographer of Harmony, which opened on Broadway to critical acclaim, and NY Times Critic’s Pick in 2022 off-Broadway, Carlyle received multiple nominations for his work on the show including Outstanding Direction of a Musical and Outstanding Choreography. On Broadway, Carlyle directed and choreographed the Tony nominated Best Musical After Midnight, Chaplin, Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway, the Tony nominated revival of Finian’s Rainbow, and A Tale of Two Cities. Warren also choreographed the Broadway productions of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster (Tony Award nomination), Kiss Me, Kate (Tony Award nomination), Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler), She Loves Me, On The 20th Century, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, A Christmas Story, and Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. He directed and choreographed the sold-out Hugh Jackman World Tour, The Man. The Music. The Show; the 2015 New York Spring Spectacular starring the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. In 2018 Warren premiered a new ballet for New York City Ballet called Something To Dance About. Other selected New York credits include: City Center Encores!: Me & My Girl; On Your Toes, and Cotton Club Parade (Jazz at Lincoln Center and City Center), Girl Crazy, On The Town, Finian’s Rainbow, Juno and Stairway To Paradise. Choreographed Carousel for the New York Philharmonic / Live at Lincoln Center (2013 Emmy nomination). He is represented on film and television by his staging of the 68th & 69th Annual Tony Awards Broadcast; six seasons of “So You Think You Can Dance”; “Deception” starring Hugh Jackman; She Loves Me (Broadway HD / PBS); “Hope and Faith” (ABC); “An Evening At The Boston Pops,” “Rogers & Hammerstein,” and “Rogers & Hart” (PBS); Elton John’s music video “Made In England,” Live at Lincoln Center, and PBS Great Performances.

TICKET INFORMATION:

UNDERWRITER PACKAGES

Gold Sponsor Package at $50,000 ($46,970 tax-deductible) – Includes twelve premium house seats in center orchestra; photo opportunity (for up to two people) with Kristin Chenoweth; listing on all posters, programs, and press materials above show title; invitation to pre-show cocktail reception; reserved seating area at the post-show party; complimentary cocktail at intermission; tickets personally hand-delivered to your door in advance of the event; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

Silver Sponsor Package at $25,000 ($23,422 tax-deductible) – Includes six premium house seats in center orchestra; listing as an Underwriter on all posters, programs, and press materials below show title; invitation to pre-show cocktail reception; complimentary cocktail at intermission; reserved seating area at the post-show party; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

To learn more about Underwriter Packages, please contact Natalie Rohr at 212-719-9393 ext. 369;natalier@roundabouttheatre.org.

BENEFIT TICKETS

Leadership Ticket(s) at $10,000 ($9,695 tax-deductible) – Includes premium house seat in center orchestra; photo opportunity with Kristin Chenoweth; invitation to pre-show cocktail reception; complimentary cocktail at intermission; reserved seating area at the post-show party; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

Producer Ticket(s) at $5,000 ($4,845 tax-deductible) – Includes premium house seat in center orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

Benefactor Ticket(s) at $2,500 ($2,408 tax-deductible) – Includes premium house seat in orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party.

VIP Ticket(s) at $1,000 ($908 tax-deductible) – Includes premium seat in orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party.

STANDARD TICKETS

Premium Ticket(s) at $500 ($500 tax-deductible) – Includes orchestra/front mezzanine seat

Prime Ticket(s) at $250 ($250 tax-deductible) – Includes mid mezzanine seat

General Ticket(s) at $150 ($150 tax-deductible) – Includes rear mezzanine seat

Select orchestra and mezzanine tickets ($150-$500) are also available to the general public by calling Roundabout Audience Services at (212) 719-1300 or online at Click Here.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s progress and timeline at edi.roundabouttheatre.org.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout’s current & upcoming productions include: I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel; Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor; Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Scott Ellis; and Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon.