Kristin Chenoweth to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Show at the Apollo

The one-night-only holiday concert will be at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4th at 7:30PM.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4th at 7:30PM.

The roof of the Apollo will defy gravity as the Wicked alums reunite on the legendary stage to spread good tidings. Shoshana says, “When Kristin shows up, she shows up with her entire being… that massive heart. To have her a part of anything is to have it touched by magic.”

Shoshana’s Apollo holiday shows have become a magical NYC tradition. Each year, she invites some of her favorite artists and friends to join her in this modern soul-filled take on the classic holiday special. Previous guests include Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Leslie Odom Jr, Jeremy Jordan, Gavin Creel and more. Additional guest will be announced over the coming weeks.

Shoshana and Kristin’s enduring friendship dates back to 2003 when their paths crossed at Broadway’s Wicked. The two have maintained an off-stage friendship since and recently connected on the green carpet for Wicked’s 20th Anniversary celebration.  In 2019, Shoshana joined Kristin as her special guest in her Broadway residency “For the Girls”.

In 2021, the two shared a wall of a rehearsal studio as Kristin prepared for her Lincoln Center holiday concert and Shoshana prepared for her annual Apollo show held on the same night. This will be Shoshana’s sixth concert at the Apollo Theater since 2018 and will mark Kristin’s debut on the iconic stage.

Shoshana Bean is currently starring in the brand-new Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Public Theater. The Grammy and Tony Award nominee is spending her night off in Harlem to kick off the holiday season and keep the tradition alive. Bean recently starred opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

About Kristin Chenoweth

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004.

Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.




