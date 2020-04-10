Kristin Chenoweth, Anika Noni Rose and More to Appear as Guests on DRAGCAST WITH NINA WEST Podcast

Nina West, best known for her fan favorite run on Season 11 of VH1's Rupaul's Drag Race where she was voted Miss Congeniality, has relaunched her podcast Dragcast with Nina West with a new celebrity interview focused format. Nina and her co-host Patricia Taylor are speaking to some of the world's biggest stars from Broadway, TV, Movies and beyond, all from her home while highlighting her guests careers, their love of Drag, their support of the LGBTQ community and how they are coping with this crazy isolated situation currently affecting the world. It in Nina's intention to bring some fun and happiness to those isolated at home while shaking her love of pop culture and the people who create it.

Today, saw the launch of the third episode of the new season and features Star Wars actress and Birthday Girl, Daisy Ridley. Daisy spoke at length about her Star Wars Experience, her exodus from social media, meeting Barbra Streisand, her love of Disney movies and her experience as the newest Rupauls Drag Race Guest judge. She joined Rupaul's Drag Race judge and Author of "Name Drop" Ross Mathews, and Animator and Director at FOX's Bob's Burger's Simon Chong whose episodes were previously released.

Future episode guests include Patricia Clarkson (Award Winning Actress, HBO's Sharp Objects),Jared Harris (Award Winning Actor, HBO"s Chernobyl), Anna Kendrick (Oscar Nominee, Pitch Perfect, Trolls World Tour), Kristin Chenoweth ( Broadway's WICKED original Cast, Pushing Daisies, Album For The Girls OUT NOW,), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Fortune Feimster (Netflix's Sweet and Salty), Anika Noni Rose (.Disney LEgend, Princess and The Frog, Dreamgirls) Jackie Tohn (Glow), Charlie Barnett (Netflix's Russian Doll, Netflix;s YOU), Dan Lund (Walt Disney Animation Special Effects Supervisor Frozen and Frozen 2), Michael J Scott (Genie in Disney on Broadway's Aladdin). Caissie Levy (Elsa In Disney on Broadway's FROZEN, Caroline or Change), Jeanna de Waal (Broadway's Diana) and more,

Episodes can be streamed at www.dragcast.net or SPOTIFY or wherever you listen to podcasts.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You