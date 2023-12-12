Kristin Caskey Elected as Chair of the Board at The Broadway League

Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice President, Content and Creative at Ambassador Theatre Group, has been elected Chair of the Board of The Broadway League. Ms. Caskey takes over the role from Chair Lauren Reid, President, The John Gore Organization, following the completion of Ms. Reid’s full three-year term at the end of 2023.



“Kristin’s extensive experience as a theatre owner, presenter, and five-time Tony Award®-winning producer will certainly be an advantage when she takes on the role as Chair of the Board as she understands the intricacies involved with developing and producing shows,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “She is an active member of the League and has been involved throughout the industry’s post-pandemic reopening efforts. We are excited to have Kristin serve as Chair and continue to guide the important initiatives and excellent work of our immediate past Chair Lauren Reid.”



Last season, Broadway attendance reached 12.3 million and grosses were $1.58 billion. To date, 17 new productions have opened in the 2023-2024 Broadway season, with 19 more scheduled to open, and even more expected to be announced. The season also includes 32 productions that opened in previous seasons.



The League’s membership also elected 17 new members to the Board of Governors: Mike Bosner, Rashad Chambers, Jeff Chelesvig, Jeff Daniel, Jeffrey Finn, Kara Gebhart, Mara Isaacs, Laura Kendall, LaChanze, Stephen Lewin, Jeff Loeb, Sammy Lopez, John O’Brien, Alecia Parker, Matthew Rego, Seth Sklar-Heyn, and Allan Williams. Each new member will serve a two-year term, eligible to be re-elected in 2025.

2024 – 2026 Board of Governors



Kristin Caskey, Chair

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Road Vice Chair

Elliot Greene, Secretary/Treasurer

Lauren Reid, Immediate Past Chair

Theatre Operators:

Sydney Beers, Kristin Caskey, Charlie Flateman, Elliot Greene, Hal Goldberg,

Anthony LaTorella, James L. Nederlander, Jordan Roth, Nick Scandalios, Robert E. Wankel

Producers:

Mike Bosner, Mara Isaacs, Brian Moreland, Joey Parnes, Matthew Rego, Thomas Schumacher, Jeffrey Seller, David Stone, Lia Vollack, Barry Weissler

Presenters:

Jeffrey Finn, John Gore, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Van Kaplan, Dione Kennedy, Susie Krajsa, Jeff Loeb, John O’Brien, Christina Selby, Maria Van Laanen

General Managers:

Amy Jacobs, Devin Keudell, Alecia Parker, David Turner, Allan Williams

At Large:

Dori Berinstein, Maggie Brohn, Rashad Chambers, Jeff Chelesvig, Jeff Daniel, Andrew Flatt, Sue Frost, Tom Gabbard, Kara Gebhart, Temah Higgins, Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Rich Jaffe, Laura Kendall, Tom Kirdahy, LaChanze, Stephen Lewin, Sammy Lopez, Al Nocciolino, Julio Peterson, Lauren Reid, David Richards, Seth Sklar-Heyn, Tammie Ward, Kumiko Yoshii



KRISTIN CASKEY

is Executive Vice President of Content and Creative for Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) North America, where she oversees the producing department and regional programming for ATG’s North American venues. Together with her producing partner Mike Isaacson, Kristin has produced a number of Broadway and award-winning shows including The Wiz; Gutenberg! The Musical; Parade (Tony Award); Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite; David Byrne’s American Utopia (Tony Award); Fun Home (Tony Award); The Humans (Tony Award); Bring it On; Red(Tony Award); Legally Blonde (Olivier Award); Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award); One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Tony Award); ‘night, Mother; Death of a Salesman starring Brian Dennehy (Tony Award) and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She received an Emmy Award nomination as an Executive Producer for the HBO and Participant Media film of David Byrne’s American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee.

Prior to joining ATG, Kristin was President of Fox Theatricals, where she oversaw their producing division and programmed the U.S. Bank Broadway Series at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Kristin is a member of the Independent Presenters Network. She has served on the Executive Committee and Board of Governors for The Broadway League and currently serves on the Governance and Tony Management Committees. She is a mentor for The Prince Fellowship and was included in Variety’s 2018 Broadway Impact list. In 2022, Variety included Kristin on the New York Women of Impact list.



The Broadway League

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com