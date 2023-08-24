Korean Cultural Center New York to Present HANGAWI: KOREAN FESTIVAL And New York Debut Of MAUM Market

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) presents the New York debut of MAUM Market and Hangawi Korean Festival from September 9-10, 2023 in New York to celebrate the vibrant community spirit of Chuseok, one of the largest Korean holidays (Korean Thanksgiving) at a curated pop-up market and lineup of panels and workshops showcasing Asian American and Korean American arts, crafts, entrepreneurship, and culture. Entry is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested for attendance for Saturday, September 9th (MAUM Market) and Sunday, September 10th (Hangawi Korean Festival).

Collaborating with MAUM (translating to "heart" and "mind"), a community oriented platform launched in January 2022 in Los Angeles with over 600 AAPI businesses, its headlining MAUM Market comes to New York for the first time. Featuring a mindful curation of 50 AAPI artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, in partnership with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, the special one-day pop-up event will be held on Saturday, September 9th at Denizen Bushwick in Brooklyn.

The Hangawi Korean Festival on Sunday, September 10th at Samsung 837, a retail experience space. designed to inspire people to unlock the connected life they aspire to have, is a full day of panels, workshops, and cultural events, kicking off with a program from NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) followed by live panel discussions with Korean cookbook authors to K-beauty founders. Family-friendly programs designed to introduce Korean traditions and cuisine, provide a space for learning and community, and foster cultural diversity in New York. We invite you to discover the rich cultural aspects of Korea while celebrating the contributions of Korean artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

"Bringing the vibrant spirit of Korea to the heart of New York, the Korean Cultural Center New York is proud to partner with Maum Market to create a nurturing launch pad for talented Korean creatives and entrepreneurs to flourish here in the City and contribute to the support of our communities. Working together with the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, we hope this will be an opportunity to foster economic growth and also celebrate the beauty of cross-cultural exchange."

- Michael CheonSoo Kim, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York

"MAUM's mission is to provide a platform for Asian and Korean artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs through our curated namesake marketplace and experiential retail programming. With over 600+ Asian-owned brands in our network, we are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to expand our resources and capabilities to the New York market for the first time through a special partnership with Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY)."

- Arnold Byun, Co-Founder of MAUM

"As the son of immigrant New York City small business owners, I know first-hand how important it is for government to partner with organizations like KCCNY and MAUM to lift up the entrepreneurial talent in our communities," said Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. "SBS is thrilled to offer our many free services that help Korean entrepreneurs to start, operate and grow a business - especially as we celebrate Chuseok, a perfect time to highlight and give thanks for the creative spirit of the city's vibrant Korean community."

- Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of NYC Department of Small Business Services

"Supporting entrepreneurs is at the heart of the work we do to promote economic growth and opportunity. Over the last few years, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has been partnering with South Korean trade organizations through trade visits, business partnerships and market introductions. We are proud to be a partner on this inaugural New York event with the Korean Cultural Center New York and Maum Market which showcases AAPI creatives and small businesses and celebrates cultural diversity."

- Randy Peers, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

This event is held in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of ROK-US Alliance.

The full lineup of participating businesses and programs will be available online at www.koreanculture.org and hangawi.org (going live August 24th, 2023). Further announcements will be made via KCCNY Instgram @kccny

OVERVIEW

MAUM Market at Denizen Bushwick

Denizen, Bushwick, 123 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11-3pm

This mindfully curated, open-air market will feature 50 AAPI-owned small businesses that are emerging and established brands across art, fashion, food, drink, home, and many more.

Presented by MAUM Market in special partnership with the Korean Cultural Center New York.

Hangawi Korean Festival

Samsung 837, NYC, 837 Washington St, New York, NY 10014

Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1-7pm

A celebration of the biggest holiday observed in Korea, also known as Chuseok. This all-day festival will feature Korean American talents from both LA and NY across industries such as art, beauty, fashion, food, and more. A day of cultural demonstrations, Korean food tastings, interactive workshops, and collaborative live panels.

Co-produced by MAUM Korean Goods and Korean Cultural Center New York.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showcase of Customs and Crafts (9/9-9/10)

From hanbok (traditional clothing) to embroidery, ceramics, and paper crafts, witness the history, artistry, and craftsmanship behind time-honored traditions

Cultural + Educational Workshops (9/10)

Learn Korean traditional crafts (like bojagi, Korean calligraphy) and how to make Korean food. Also learn how you can get support from New York City as a small business owner.

Community Networking (9/9-9/10)

Engage with local communities and organizations to participate in the festivities and encourage dialogue, collaboration, and education.

ARTISTS AND PANELS (Full Lineup to be Announced)

September 9th, 2023: Select Artist/Maker Highlights

Maker Spotlight: LOUPN (Jewelry)

www.loupn.com / IG: @loupn_collection

Founder: Grace Nyugen

Korean-American founded, clean sterling silver jewelry handcrafted in Korea.

Maker Spotlight: Hwasoban (Ceramics)

https://hwasoban.com / IG: @hwasoban

Founder: Hwa Joong Kim

Hwasoban Ceramics strives to elevate and transform the everyday dining table to an elegant and diverse table culture.

Business Spotlight: Halmi (Beverage)

www.drinkhalmi.com / IG: @drinkhalmi

Founder: Hannah Bae

Halmi (a loving nickname for "Grandma") is a brand of light sparkling beverages inspired by traditional Korean flavors using good-for-you ingredients rooted in history and culture.

Business Spotlight: Hana Makgeolli (Beverage)

www.hanamakgeolli.com/ IG: @hanamakgeolli

Founder: Alice Jun

Hana Makgeolli is an artisanal Korean rice wine producer based in Brooklyn using only organic rice, nuruk, and traditional brewing methodologies.

Business Spotlight: ONDO Body (Beauty/Body)

ondobody.com / IG: @ondobody

Founder: Hana Jun

ONDO means 'temperature' in the Korean language. ONDO is a handmade botanical care brand and all products are purely plant based, palm free, vegan & cruelty free.

Business Spotlight: KimC Market (Market)

kimcmarket.com / IG: @kimcmarket

Founders: Ryan Kim, Sungmee Cho

With our mission to improve people's health by providing premium Korean foods, Kim'C Market is an online grocery store offering the best quality food from the finest producers in Korea.

September 10th, 2023: Select Panelist/Artist Highlights

Panel: James Park (Cookbook author)

www.cookingmyfeelings.com / IG: @jamesyworld

Korean-born food content creator, personality, recipe developer, and cookbook author with a great passion for fried chicken and chili crisp.

Panel: Ho Jae Kim (Visual Artist)

www.hojaekim.com / IG: @artjkim

The fascinating and sensitive paintings of Korean-born and New York-based Ho Jae Kim work on a number of philosophic, creative and technical levels.

Panel: Yoona Hur (Visual Artist)

www.yoonyounghur.com / IG: @yoona.hur

Yoon-Young Hur is an artist based in New York. She creates ceramics and paintings rooted in Korean heritage and experiments on materiality and form.

Workshop: Artbo (Jogakbo)

www.artboshop.com / IG: @artbo__

Founder: Yejin Shin

Artbo studio utilizes a signature aesthetic to offer services in Jogakbo art, workshops, and event design.

Artist Spotlight: Kioh Tea (Cha)

www.kiohtea.com / IG: @kiohtea

Founder: Kioh Park

Kioh Park is a Tea Sommelier sourcing teas of the highest quality from organic farms in Korea and China. Garden-direct, teas are personally selected and taste-tested.

Artist Spotlight: Rice Blossoms (dduk)

www.riceblossoms.com / IG: @rice_blossoms

Founder: Jennifer Ban

Rice Blossoms takes a modern and luxurious approach to crafting traditional Korean desserts. Most desserts are vegan + gluten free.

(KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in December 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more. www.koreanculture.org

MAUM, which translates to "heart and mind" in Korean, is a community-oriented company that champions like-minded Asian-owned small businesses. Its headlining project "MAUM Market" is a mindfully curated pop-up marketplace that provides an opportunity to AAPI artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs to either launch their business ideas or to connect their existing brands to an engaged audience. "MAUM Korean Goods" primarily focuses on establishing a greater awareness for Korean artistry, culture, and general merchandise from Korean founders through intentional collaborations and experiential retail.

www.madewithmaum.com