Kit Goldstein Grant Presents Screening of New Musical, THE NEW MOTHER at Prime Produce

Kit Goldstein Grant's new Halloween musical, The New Mother, will be screened in midtown Manhattan at Prime Produce (424 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019) on October 31, 2021 at 1:30 pm. Doors open at 1 pm for free Halloween candy and snacks.

The New Mother is a Halloween family musical based on the story by Lucy Clifford, with book, music and lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant. Turkey and Blue Eyes have always been good little girls... until they meet a Strange Girl who tells them she has two tiny dancers in a box, but they can only see the dancers if they are very wicked. They go home and try to be wicked, but their mother tells them if they don't behave then she will have to go away and send them a new mother with glass eyes and a wooden tail. They don't want to lose their mother, but they MUST see the dancers. What are two good little girls to do?

Totally Irrelevant Productions will be presenting the premiere screening of a filmed staged reading of the show. The reading, recorded on October 21, is directed by Rachel Klein, music directed by Jonathon Lynch, stage managed by Marlee Bradley, and the casting director is Helene Galek. The cast features Laura Cetti, Camryn Josephine, Hinano Kuzukawa, and Charlotte Vaughn Raines. The band includes Maya Bassuk on violin, Laura Hamel on percussion, and Jonathon Lynch on piano. The venue is sponsored by Prime Produce.

Costumes are encouraged, and candy and snacks will be provided. Come join us for some Halloween fun! This event is free and open to the public. All attendees 12+ are required to show proof of vaccination and ID upon arrival, and wear masks except when eating or drinking. This show is recommended for ages 10+. Seating is limited, and attendees are asked to RSVP at: www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com.

This event will also be available streaming. For information on how to view, RSVP at: www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com and you will receive a YouTube link before the stream begins on 10/31!

Musical Theatre Composer, Lyricist, and Librettist Kit Goldstein Grant is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.