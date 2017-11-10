Kingsley Leggs Joins Cast of Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN

Kingsley Leggs joins the cast of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL as 'James Morse.' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL also stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson as 'Mr. Thompson,' and Jason Danieley as 'Philip Stuckey.' Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman, the new musical will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.

Kingsley Leggs (James Morse) has appeared on Broadway in Sister Act (original Curtis), The Color Purple (original Mister 2005) and Miss Saigon. National and International tours include Porgy and Bess, Sister Act, Miss Saigon, Ragtime, It Ain't Nothing but the Blues and Forbidden Hollywood. Regional credits include performances at American Repertory Theatre, 5th Avenue, Goodman Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, ALLIANCE THEATRE, Baltimore Centerstage, The MUNY, and the St. Louis Black Rep. He received an LA Ovation award nominations for his work as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime and as Curtis in Dreamgirls. Film: Hello Again. TV: "The Americans," "The Good Wife," "Law and Order SVU," "One Life to Live" and "City of Angels."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partnerJim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winnerJerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre(24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at a Nederlander Theater to be announced.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd.is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.

Related Articles