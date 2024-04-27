Kingdom Theatre to Present Diversity Showcase in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kingdom Theatre will present Diversity Day of Artistic and Creative collaboration between diverse thespians, writers, musicians and directors on Saturday May 25th 1pm-4pm. The event will be hosted by Singer/Actress Sophia Loren Coffee and held at the Wadleigh Secondary school for the Visual and Performing Arts 215 W. 114th Street Harlem NYC. Reservations are required by contacting kingdommtc@gmail.com $25 includes Brunch and live entertainment. Reservations Zelle 347 843 9932 or Cash app $royalkingdommtc.

The event features musical performances by Danielle Trivino, live drama performance from a new play in development, "LADY VIRTUOUS "

"LADY VIRTUOUS," written and directed by Nickolas The III is about a successful upscale young woman who remains Virtuous after a broken heart. The cast Features thespians Michelle Gracie, Canice Okereke, and Jennifer Luv Bonaparte.

Diversity Day showcase also features the New York premiere of the Staged reading Of, "PERMANENT SOLUTIONS " by Cass Caduto.

Endearing artist Emma and misanthropic loner Katherine are diametrically opposed strangers with only two things in common: they've both decided to take their own lives, and they must spend their final twelve hours in each other's

The performance, written and directed by Cass Caduto features thespians Krisztina Foldï, Cass Caduto, Greg Geer Nicole LaBresh, Matt Divol Brian Lopes, Ashley Lopes Stephanie Sivalingam.

Promotional artwork by Chris Caduto

Visit the button below for more information about Kingdom Theatre

Play Broadway Games