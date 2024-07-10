Kingdom Theatre to Present 3rd Annual All Purple Awards and Brunch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kingdom Theatre will present it's 3rd Annual All Purple Awards honors and Brunch, Saturday August 10th 2024 1-4pm. The event will be held at the Wadleigh School For The Visual and Performing Arts 215 W 114th Street Harlem NYC.

Attire All Purple or Lavender.

Tickets are required in Advance Deadline to Reserve at Kingdommtc.com is August 8th, 2024.

This year's event features the World Premiere drama play, "THE KINGDOM MONOLOGUES" Written and directed by Nickolas The III and hosted by Singer Actress Harmony Bartz. The Kingdom Monologues takes audiences inside the enclave of a young power couple, Adam and Eve. Trouble in their paradise unfolds in this new work. Set in present day the play uses the biblical story of Adam and Eve as a metaphor.

The cast features Marcos Torres, Jennifer Luv Bonaparte, Leica Lucien and Melissa Perez. The Awards recipients are, Kingdom Theatre 's sponsor, Desiree Barmore-Smith, playwright Laura E. Scruggs and Pastor Alexis J Williams. Also includes catered brunch and special musical guests. Order your tickets now at, Kingdommtc.com. Reserve under the Shop link on the website.