Kevin Winebold Hosts Broadway Birthday Benefit, June 17

Musical director and pianist, Kevin Winebold, celebrates his 40th birthday with Kevin Winebold: MY FIRST FORTY YEARS with a host of Broadway guest artists in a benefit concert at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South). Guest artists include Desi Davar (WEST SIDE STORY), Nicolas Dromard (JERSEY BOYS), Lauren Elder (SIDE SHOW), Leigh Ann Larkin (GYPSY), Kimberly Marable (HADESTOWN), Arthur Migliazza (BOOGIE STOMP!), Anthony Nunziata (The Last Laugh), and Jelani Remy (AIN'T TOO PROUD). Proceeds from the concert will benefit arts education programs that Winebold will be creating this summer in Angola, Africa.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale through EventBrite at http://bit.ly/KevinBday. Tickets will also be available at the door. Please note, the dress code of The Players is business casual (no t-shirts, shorts, torn jeans, or athletic footwear).

Kevin Winebold made his New York debut as a musical director/actor/tap dancer in the Off-Broadway production of The Irish...and How The Got That Way at The Irish Rep. He has also musically directed The Threepenny Opera, which was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical. Kevin was in the ensemble of the Broadway concert versions of Camelot and Oliver!, and served as a rehearsal accompanist for Broadway Backwards for five years. As a member of Essential Voices USA, he had the privilege of singing in a dozen concerts at Carnegie Hall (his favorite being with The Muppets!), and on NBC's "Rockefeller Tree Lighting." On the road, Kevin toured with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Footloose, The Wedding Singer, and All Shook Up. Television appearances include "Fatal Encounters," "Most Evil," "On the Case with Paula Zahn," and "Monumental Mysteries."





