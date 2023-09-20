Kevin Davis' ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL To Be Published By Next Stage Press

The journey of Kevin Davis' One in a Million Musical is becoming storied and engrossing!

After a group of acclaimed workshops and showcases, and a film documentary about the musical and its making currently touring film festivals, winning accolades, and applause, composer and producer Kevin Davis is getting MORE good news.

Broadway Producer, Amy Gewirtz, wrote " I attended a performance of One In A Million Musical and had a wonderful time. The show is delightful. It had a lovely mix of humor and warmth and the message, and the story conveys a meaningful message for us all."

Now, Gene Kato, founder and publisher of one of independent theatre's chiefest allies, NEXT STAGE PRESS, will be publishing this exciting new musical for wider visibility.

One in a Million has performed in countless venues across the tri-state area. Fueled by the praise and visibility of the documentary and now the publishing has given to his brainchild, composer Kevin Davis stated, "Well, it's time for the big leagues," as he completes plans for a full-scale off-Broadway contract run in New York as early as Spring 2024.

The plot focuses on Sisters, Wanda and Zuzy, and their annual Christmas Party. They've invited several members of their church to attend, including Wanda's nemesis, Priscilla. When the party takes a turn, Wanda and Zuzy lose control of the group and they end up pooling their money to try and win the Lotto Jackpot! When good friends gamble, what could go wrong?

Powerful messages told in an entertaining and high-energy way is the trademark of this piece.

Next Stage Press accepts all types and lengths of scripts for publication and licensing representation. The only restriction is that short plays must have enough to create an entire evening of theatre (6-8 in a grouping. Stand-alone 10 minute scripts can't be considered.). There is no restriction on type or content. Visit our website at www.nextstagepress.net for further information.