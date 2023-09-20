Kevin Davis' ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL To Be Published By Next Stage Press

Powerful messages told in an entertaining and high-energy way is the trademark of this piece.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

Kevin Davis' ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL To Be Published By Next Stage Press

The journey of Kevin Davis' One in a Million Musical is becoming storied and engrossing!

After a group of acclaimed workshops and showcases, and a film documentary about the musical and its making currently touring film festivals, winning accolades, and applause, composer and producer Kevin Davis is getting MORE good news.

Broadway Producer, Amy Gewirtz, wrote " I attended a performance of One In A Million Musical and had a wonderful time. The show is delightful. It had a lovely mix of humor and warmth and the message, and the story conveys a meaningful message for us all."

Now, Gene Kato, founder and publisher of one of independent theatre's chiefest allies, NEXT STAGE PRESS, will be publishing this exciting new musical for wider visibility.

One in a Million has performed in countless venues across the tri-state area. Fueled by the praise and visibility of the documentary and now the publishing has given to his brainchild, composer Kevin Davis stated, "Well, it's time for the big leagues," as he completes plans for a full-scale off-Broadway contract run in New York as early as Spring 2024.

The plot focuses on Sisters, Wanda and Zuzy, and their annual Christmas Party. They've invited several members of their church to attend, including Wanda's nemesis, Priscilla. When the party takes a turn, Wanda and Zuzy lose control of the group and they end up pooling their money to try and win the Lotto Jackpot! When good friends gamble, what could go wrong?

Powerful messages told in an entertaining and high-energy way is the trademark of this piece.

Next Stage Press accepts all types and lengths of scripts for publication and licensing representation. The only restriction is that short plays must have enough to create an entire evening of theatre (6-8 in a grouping. Stand-alone 10 minute scripts can't be considered.). There is no restriction on type or content. Visit our website at www.nextstagepress.net for further information.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years Photo
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years

Carole Rothman, the founder of Second Stage, the prestigious theater company that has launched the careers of some of the greatest American playwrights over the past 45 years, is leaving the company. 

2
WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey’s Chocolate World For 20th Anniversary Photo
WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey’s Chocolate World For 20th Anniversary

In celebration of Wicked’s 20th anniversary, Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square is offering a limited-edition Wicked Milkshake, which consists of a perfect blend of mint and dark chocolate. Find out how and when you can grab one for yourself here!

3
Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team Photo
Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team

Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone, has joined the creative team as Dance Music Arranger for the revival of The Wiz.

4
Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman Photo
Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

The deluxe album also features performances by Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey. It includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson, two bonus tracks, and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th AnniversaryWICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th Anniversary
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 YearsSecond Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years
Emmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative TeamEmmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team
Musical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production CompanyMusical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production Company

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
& JULIET

Recommended For You