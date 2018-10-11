Kelsey Grammer and Bryn Terfel In Talks for MAN OF LA MANCHA Concert with English National Opera

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, television star Kelsey Grammer (Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles, Finding Neverland) and opera star Bryn Terfel (Lincoln Center Sweeney Todd) are currently in talks to join a concert production of the musical Man of La Mancha.

According to the report the concert production of the musical, based on the classic tale of Don Quixote, will be presented by the English National Opera.

Terfel is in talks to play Quixote, with Grammer in consideration for the role of Sancho Panza.

Considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, Man of La Mancha is famous both for its inspiring story and memorable songs like "I, Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha)", "Dulcinea", "It's All The Same" and the iconic anthem "The Impossible Dream".

Anchored by its breathtaking score, Man of La Mancha takes audiences through the entire spectrum of human emotion from laughter to tears, as it explores the noble themes of idealism and courage in the face of despair.

