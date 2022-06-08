Kaufman Music Center Launches $10 Million Campaign to Double its Endowment to $20 Million

At its 2022 Spring Gala on June 7, Kaufman Music Center launched a new campaign to double its endowment that supports music programs for more than 3,000 talented students and 50,000 audience members of all backgrounds each year.

Henry Kaufman said, "Kaufman Music Center has always been a special place for students and artists. At a time when its innovative programs are making such a difference for so many, Elaine and I are proud to play a role in helping ensure its successful future."

Orli Shaham, Board of Trustees Chair, commented, "Elaine and Henry have shaped Kaufman Music Center's history, and they are now ensuring its ability to grow and flourish as an artistic home for students, artists and faculty for decades to come. Thanks to its extraordinary energy and creativity, the Center has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, and we are deeply grateful for the Kaufmans' support and leadership."

Inspired by the Kaufmans' generous gift of $5 million, key friends of the Center have already contributed an additional $2.5 million towards the $10 million endowment goal and have urged the Center's entire community to participate.

Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran noted, "I can think of no greater gift to Kaufman Music Center than one that helps to secure our future. Elaine and Henry's generosity has been a driving force in helping us to make arts education truly accessible. Each year, Lucy Moses School serves over 2,000 students, and Special Music School gives our 300 K-12 students an intensive education like no other, including music classes, lessons and ensembles, at no cost to families. This new gift and campaign will ensure that these opportunities will exist for generations to come."