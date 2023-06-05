Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock

Tony winner Katrina Lenk has joined the cast of Apples Never Fall, a new limited series coming to Peacock.

Variety reports that Lenk has joined the screen adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel along with Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah, and Quentin Plair.

Lenk will play the role of Lucia Fortino. They join the previously announced Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Annette Bening, and Sam Neill.

The limited series is based on Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Lenk has appeared in several Broadway shows, including The Miracle Worker, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Arachne), Once the Musical (Reza), Indecent (Manke), Company (Bobbie), and The Band's Visit (Dina), for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards.

Her TV and film work includes a stint on the final season of "Ozark," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Tommy," and "The Good Fight." She has played in many bands, including Mabel Mabel (Chicago), Reyna Larson and the Whereabouts (LA), Dave Ramont, Carousel Beach, sung at the Dresden Room with the dear departed Marty and his beloved Elayne, and created her own theatrical pop performance art band, moxy phinx.

Production on the series will take place in Queensland, Australia. Filming in Australia has been made possible with the support of the Federal Governments Location Incentive program. Screen Queensland is supporting APPLES NEVER FALL through the Queensland government’s Production Attraction Strategy.