Katie Holmes to be Honored at American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala

Katie Holmes will be honored at American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Spring Gala, taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Caroline Kennedy will serve as Honorary Chair of the 2026 Spring Gala, continuing her family's tradition of supporting American Ballet Theatre.

A longtime supporter of ABT and a dedicated advocate for the arts, Holmes has demonstrated a deep and genuine commitment to creativity, storytelling, and artistic excellence. Her connection to the cultural community reflects a strong appreciation for the power of performance, particularly the timeless and expressive art of classical ballet.

Throughout her career, Holmes has championed artistic expression both on and off the stage. Her involvement with ABT underscores her belief in preserving and advancing classical dance while supporting the next generation of artists.

The Spring Gala brings together leaders in the arts, philanthropy, and entertainment for an evening celebrating dance and creativity. Proceeds support ABT’s performances, education programs, and community initiatives.

The evening will offer a preview of Don Quixote, newly staged by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe for American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. Featuring a condensed version of the ballet, ABT’s dancers bring Miguel de Cervantes’s beloved tale to life through iconic characters and showstopping excerpts led by Principal Dancers including Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, and Christine Shevchenko.