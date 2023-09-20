Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, Lesli Margherita, Lilli Cooper & More to Lead FEMALE TROUBLES Industry Readings

Producers Aged in Wood (Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Nicole Kramer), Brian & Dayna Lee (AF Creative Media), and Jay & Cindy Gutterman will present two industry readings of Female Troubles, an original musical comedy, next week at Open Jar Studios in New York City on Thursday, September 28 at 2:30 PM and Friday, September 29 at 11:00 AM.



Female Troubles is a completely original musical comedy featuring lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominated and Grammy Award nominated songwriter Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On), music by three-time Emmy Award nominee Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), book by Emmy Award-winning writers Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden (“Veep,” “Arrested Development,” “Seinfeld,” “The Simpsons,” “HouseBroken”) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Disney’s Newsies, My Fair Lady, “Schmigadoon,” “Schmicago”).



The cast for the readings will include Krystina Alabado, Kevin Del Aguila, Amanda Green, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Lesli Margherita, Ryann Redmond, Kate Rockwell, Matt Saldivar, Alanna Saunders, Trent Saunders, Jake Swain, Sav Souza, Rachel Stern and Frank Viveros.



In Female Troubles, Elinor Benton finds herself surprisingly and undeniably “knocked up” — and, since she's unmarried and this is 19th century England, she has a very big dilemma. Facing ruin, she and her girlfriends embark on a raucous journey to find the one notorious woman who can help them with their “female troubles.” Their misadventures change the course of each of their lives. This uproarious musical comedy asks the trenchant question “Can you believe this sh*t is still happening in 1810?”



BIOGRAPHIES



Amanda Green

(Lyrics) is a two-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer. She received 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway starring the legendary Billy Crystal. She received a Tony Award nomination and two Drama Desk Award nominations (Music & Lyrics) for Hands On A Hardbody, which she co-composed with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio. In the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Lyrics). Also Broadway: High Fidelity (Lyrics); Additional book and lyrics for Kiss Me, Kate starring Kelli O’Hara, (2019); Additional lyrics for On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014), both directed by Scott Ellis. TV: “Peter Pan Live” (Additional lyrics), “The Kennedy Center Honors” (Special Material for Martin Short; Tom Hanks Tribute). Amanda serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

Curtis Moore

(Music) is currently the songwriter and composer for the Amazon Prime hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which garnered him three Emmy Award nominations. On Broadway, he composed the score for Nora Ephon’s play, Lucky Guy starring Tom Hanks. At the Public Theater, he composed the music for Venice, as well as the score for Barry Edelstein’s Timon of Athens. With Thomas Mizer, he was awarded the Fred Ebb and Jonathan Larson Awards. His musical Triangle was commissioned by Williamstown, and went on to win six Theatre Bay Area Awards and two SF Bay Area Critics Circle Awards. He teamed up with Amanda Green, Mizer, and Matthew Brookshire on the Fringe Festival hit, For The Love Of Tiffany, and was conductor and performer in The Bridge Project’s critically acclaimed world tour of Richard III, directed by Sam Mendes. He wrote the music for the animated series “HouseBroken” with Lisa Kudrow, and wrote and performed the songs for Todd Solondz’ film Palindromes. For more information go to www.trickybox.com.

Gabrielle Allan

(Book). An Emmy-winning writer, Gabrielle started in television, most notably, writing and producing “Scrubs.” She then partnered with Jen Crittenden and together they wrote the film, What's Your Number? starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans. Other television credits include HBO’s “Divorce” and most recently, “Veep.” They created and are currently running the animated show for FOX, “HouseBroken.” In theatre, they wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company which was a New York Times Critic’s Pick and won The Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show 2016 — now called Fierce, it is currently being developed for television at Disney+. Aside from Female Troubles, they are developing the musical Hollywood Romance. Gaby currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Rob Greenberg and their two sons, Ted and Sam.

Jennifer Crittenden

(Book) started her career writing monologue jokes for David Letterman. From there, she went on to write for “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” An Emmy-winning writer, Jen has also won two Humanitas Prizes and a Writers Guild Award. Also some People’s Choices but no one cares about those. In theater, she and her writing partner Gabrielle Allan wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company, a New York Times Critic’s Pick and winner of the Off Broadway Alliance Award for best family show. Jen is married to the brilliant writer Bill Wrubel and they have two daughters.



Christopher Gattelli

(Director/Choreographer) received 2012 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his choreography of Disney’s Newsies. Additional Broadway choreography credits include The King and I (Tony Award nomination), South Pacific (Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Sunday in the Park with George, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Casa Valentina, Amazing Grace, Godspell, The Ritz, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, 13, and High Fidelity. Off-Broadway credits include Altar Boyz (Lucille Lortel and Calloway Awards); Bat Boy: The Musical (Lucille Lortel Award); tick, tick...BOOM!; 10 Million Miles; and Adrift in Macao. West End and London credits include South Pacific; Sunday in the Park with George; and tick, tick...BOOM! National and international tour credits include Altar Boyz, Godspell, Grease, and Pooh’s Perfect Day (world premiere by Disney Theatricals). Christopher choreographed South Pacific at the Sydney Opera House, directed and choreographed SILENCE! The Musical (named in Time Magazine’s Top 10 Theater of 2011) off-Broadway, the world premiere of Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, Departure Lounge (The Public Theater) and In Your Arms (New York Stage and Film and The Old Globe). He choreographed the Coen Brothers’ film Hail, Caesar!, and recently choreographed SpongeBob the Musical, and My Fair Lady, directed by Julie Andrews at the Sydney Opera House.