Kate Rockwell, Elizabeth Teeter, Jim Hogan & More to Star in TO SIR WITH LOVE Reading

Ogunquit Playhouse in association with Lythgoe Family Productions will present a reading of the new musical To Sir With Love, based on the autobiographical novel by E.R. Braithwaite, on November 13, 2023 in New York.

To Sir With Love is adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe with music & lyrics by John Farrar and Kara DioGuardi and directed by Sheldon Epps. The show also includes the title song by Don Black and Mark London, which became the best-selling single of 1967 when the film of the same name was released. Music direction is by Kenny Seymour and casting is by Rachel Hoffman, The Telsey Office. To Sir With Love will be produced in association with Lythgoe Family Productions.

To Sir With Love – immortalized by Sidney Poitier's captivating performance in the 1967 cinematic masterpiece – is an autobiographical story that is every bit as relevant then as it is today. Rick Braithwaite is more than just a Cambridge-educated engineer and a former RAF fighter pilot; he's a man battling societal prejudices at every turn. Refusing to bow to adversity, he engages his students not as troublesome youths but as emerging adults who must soon navigate a world where they'll stand or fall on their own merits. Through a balance of grit and grace, he aims to prepare them for more than just exams; he prepares them for life.

The cast will feature Courtney Balan, Griffin Binnicker, Jeffrey Cornelius, J. Anthony Crane, Samantha Gorjanc, Jim Hogan, Liz Pearce, Kenneth Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Matt Stocke, Elliott Styles, Elizabeth Teeter, Rixey Terry, Eden Witvoet and Riley Thad Young.

About Lythgoe Family Productions:

Renowned for their hit TV productions, the Lythgoe Family’s theatrical arm, led by executive producers Kris Lythgoe and Becky Bahling Lythgoe, has passionately championed live theatre in America for over 20 years in the West End and regionally throughout America. With a commitment to introducing the arts to the next generation, they have provided over 40,000 underserved students across America with complimentary live theatre experiences. Dedicated to creating content both on screen and stage, they pride themselves on producing shows that entertain multi-generations.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:

For 91 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world.